People Break Down The Most Evil Life Hacks They Know

Woman Hilariously Calls Out Boyfriend For Not Proposing During Their Picturesque Vacation

TikTok screenshots from @jaegetittogether
@jaegetittogether/TikTok

TikToker @jaegetittogether went viral with a video showing a dream vacation where her boyfriend could've proposed numerous times—before hilariously showing where he actually decided to propose.

AB Keith
By AB KeithAug 18, 2024
AB Keith
AB Keith is an educator turned roadtripper who is currently teaching virtually while touring the USA. Her dream is to visit all the national parks and create a series of nonfiction children's books about NP adventures through the eyes of her dog, Backpack Benny.
See Full Bio

Not every romantic vacation has to end with a proposal, but a girl can dream, right?

A woman on TikTok called out her boyfriend after various picturesque stops on their dreamy Italian vacation yielded no ring.

While he did eventually pop the question, the location he chose was completely unexpected and in no way related to their fairytale getaway.

In her video, TikToker @jaegetittogether pointed out the said romantic views as the text overlayed read:

"where i thought he was going to propose vs..."

The creator showed off multiple gorgeous locations, first with her sitting on a boat in the middle of blue waters with peaks in the background.

The next scene the TikToker showed as an ideal kneeling place was a gorgeous staircase, but much to the creator's dismay, her boyfriend was leaning on the counter instead.

@jaegetittogether then revealed a beautiful balcony with a scenic overlook and pool below. The couple had champagne popped and everything...just no question.

And then we got a nighttime balcony setting, a stunning view above boats in the water, tucked away in the city's lights. Again, however, there was no sighting of a ring.

The last romantic scene of the couple's getaway showed an Italian sunlit street surrounded by white buildings as people moseyed through.

But, alas, the TikToker went home empty-fingered.

In the most twisted of plots, however, @jaegetittogether revealed where her boyfriend actually proposed to her as she changed the text in the video to read:

"where he actually proposed."

The couple appeared to be tailgating at a Philadelphia Eagles game. As the TikToker got up from her chair in the parking lot, her boyfriend dropped to one knee and finally popped the question.

@jaegetittogether wrote in the caption:

"My dream vacation to Italy was just to throw me off I guess."

You can watch below.

@jaegetittogether

my dream vacation to Italy was just to throw me off i guess💀 thanks for the @Philadelphia Eagles & @Jonas Brothers for being part of my very special day #blacktiktok #blacklove #gobirds #engagement #engaged #proposal #blackgirl #blackbride

This TikTok has been seen 2.7 million times already, and viewers agreed the creator's boyfriend got her good.

Others—including the Philadelphia Eagles themselves—commented that the parking lot proposal was way more romantic, anyway.

And @jaegetittogether agreed.

Congrats to the happy couple!

