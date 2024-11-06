Tucker Carlson Claims Uptick In Hurricanes Is Actually Caused By Abortion In Bonkers Rant

Former Fox News host and MAGA-devotee Tucker Carlson had another wild rant on a recent podcast.
Carlson, whose fall from Fox News has led him into even more partisan media, was on Steve Bannon's War Room podcast with a new theory. He claimed the increase of hurricane activity was not, in fact, caused by global warming, but by abortion.
Before asserting his theory, he let everyone know that people who disagree with him are bad people guilty of "worshiping abortion, the killing of kids, not as something that, like, needs to happen unfortunately, but as something that is good, that’s pro-abortion.”
“I’m sure I’ll be attacked for saying this, but I really believe it. People are like, oh, well, we had another hurricane, must be global warming. No, it’s probably abortion, actually."
"Just being honest...You can’t kill children on purpose knowing that you’re doing that in exchange for power or freedom or happiness, whatever you think you’re getting in return. You can’t participate in human sacrifice without consequences.”
People reacted with incredulity, and with the opinion that Carlson had gone off the deep end.
Many people pointed out the hypocrisy.
Some said Carlson seems to be modeling himself after another conspiracy-theorist, far-right show host.
Some offered other theories.
In fact, this felt very familiar.
Carlson hosts videos on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.