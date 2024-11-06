Tucker Carlson Claims Uptick In Hurricanes Is Actually Caused By Abortion In Bonkers Rant

The beginning of the 30-second clip shows three grown men walking to a polling location together on election day.

"Come on, boys. Let’s make America great again," says a guy in a ball cap, suggesting his vote is for Republican candidate Donald Trump.

At the voting booth, the same guy tells his friend with a long beard, "It's your turn buddy."

Hollywood A-lister George Clooney, who narrates the clip, says:

"Before you cast your vote in this election, think about how it will impact the people you care about the most."

The clip cuts to the bearded guy's young daughter, who is with her mother at a different voting booth across the room and calls out, "Daddy!"

With a wink and a smile, he gestures for his kid to keep it hush.

The guy then casts a glance at his other buddy facing him from another booth and they both nod as if signaling, "Let's do this."

Clooney continues, "Remember, you can vote any way you want and no one will ever know."

The camera pans to a close-up of the father's pen marking the ballot for Harris and running mate, Tim Walz.

Here's the ad below.



At the end of the clip, the daughter jumps into her daddy's arms as the family heads out of the polling location.

When the friend wearing the cap confirms if the father fulfilled his "patriotic duty," he replies, "You bet I did, brother."

The ad ends with Clooney saying:

“What happens in the booth stays in the booth. Vote Harris/Walz.”

Democrats gave the ad a huge thumbs up.























Another version of the ad aimed at women featured actor Julia Roberts, who assures female voters that "In the one place in America where women still have a right to choose…You can vote any way you want."



"And no one will ever know."

The premise in this gender-swapped version depicted a married couple with conflicting votes.



As the wife marks the ballot for Harris and Walz unbeknownst to her husband, who assumes she's voting with him for Trump, the ad concludes with the Academy Award-winning actor saying:

"Remember, what happens in the booth stays in the booth. Vote Harris/Walz.”



You can see the different version of the ad here.













Trump griped about Roberts's involvement with the Democratic agenda during an appearance on Saturday's Fox and Friends.

“She’s going to look back on that, and she’s going to cringe,” predicted the former President.

“‘Did I really say that?’ It doesn’t say much for her relationship, but I’m sure she has a great relationship," Trump said.

He added:



“But the wives and the husbands, I don’t think that’s the way they deal."

"Can you imagine a wife not telling a husband who she’s voting for? Did you ever hear anything like that?"

Trump continued blasting the ad for not depicting real marriages, and he expected Roberts would rue the day she was ever involved.



"Even if you have a horrible—if you had a bad relationship, you’re going to tell your husband," he said, adding:

"It’s a ridiculous ad. So stupid. She’s gonna look back someday, she’s gonna say, ‘Did I really make that?’

Vote Common Good said their push for Harris comes in light of the opposing party's recent disregard for their commitment to the "common good" by supporting political and social movements tied to white nationalism, and "practices of division" in the country.