Trump Uses Racial Dogwhistle To Explain Why He 'Didn't Particularly Like' Playing Football When He Was Younger

Donald Trump on 'Bussin' With The Boys' podcast
Bussin' With The Boys

Donald Trump went on the Bussin' With The Boys podcast and ended up using a racial dogwhistle to explain why he was no fan of football back when he was a tight end.

Republican candidate Donald Trump invoked a racist dog-whistle to explain why he wasn't a fan of football going back to when he played as a tight end.

On Tuesday's episode of the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast, the former President sat down with former Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Will Compton and former Michigan Wolverines tackle Taylor Lewan to discuss a variety of topics, including sports, his presidential campaign, and how he combats criticism.

When Compton and Lewan asked him about his favorite sports growing up, Trump said he watched football recently and thought that while it was "amazing," the sport was "ugly."

He continued:

"I played football and I didn't particularly like it."
"I played tight end. I could catch the ball good."

Trump then said he didn't like playing against guys who:

"were lifting weights all day long and came from a bad neighborhood."

Hmm, wonder what he means by that...?

You can watch that part of the clip, here.

- YouTubeyoutu.be



Although Trump's comment made Compton and Lewan chuckle, social media users did not find it amusing and they perceived it as a racist remark.

They knew exactly what demographic Trump was referring to.






Trump was also roasted for being perceived as a "wimp" about his distaste for football and fear of being tackled.




Compton lewdly issued a non-response video statement when the Washington Post asked for a comment after he and Lewan incurred backlash for laughing at Trump's comment.

Gridiron Heroics noted that Bussin' With The Boys was owned by Barstool Sports, a digital media company specializing in sports and pop-culture-related content.

Barstool Sports is owned by its founder, David Portnoy, a known Trump supporter.

