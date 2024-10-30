Michael Keaton Pays Poignant Tribute To Teri Garr After Her Death In Moving Instagram Post

Actor Michael Keaton paid tribute to late comedic actor Teri Garr, who died Tuesday, October 29, at her home in Los Angeles from complications of multiple sclerosis. She was 79.
Keaton, who co-starred with Garr as his onscreen wife in the 1983 comedy film Mr. Mom, took to Instagram following news of Garr's death and penned a sweet remembrance.
"This is a day i feared and knew was coming," wrote the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star, who was aware of her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.
Garr confirmed her diagnosis in October 2022 after much secrecy about having the autoimmune disease, which causes damage to the brain and spinal cord.
In his Instagram post, Keaton reminded fans about her brilliant legacy, writing:
"Forget about how great she was as an actress and comedienne. She was a wonderful woman."
"Not just great to work with but great to be around."
He concluded the post by encouraging fans.
"AND go back and watch her comedic work-Man, was she great!!" wrote the 73-year-old Primetime Emmy winner, adding:
"RIP girl."
The tribute was accompanied by a screenshot of the movie poster for Mr. Mom.
Fans were heartbroken over the sad news.
@michaelkeatondouglas/Instagram
People remembered their work together on Mr. Mom.
In Mr. Mom, Keaton played his first leading role as Jack Butler, an automotive engineer in Detroit who loses his job and becomes a stay-at-home dad. Meanwhile, his wife and mother to their three children, Caroline—played by Garr—rejoins the workforce as an executive for a large ad agency.
Before working with Keaton, Garr worked on various television shows and films and gained success with her comedic role as Dr. Frederick Frankenstein's assistant, Inga, in the 1972 Mel Brooks horror-comedy Young Frankenstein.
She emerged as a star for portraying an acting student in Sydney Pollack's 1982 romantic comedy Tootsie, a role for which she was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.
It was around this time the actor began noticing her MS symptoms.
She went public with her diagnosis in October 2002 and explained the reason for coming forward with her health status.
Garr explained at the time:
"I'm telling my story for the first time so I can help people."
"I can help people know they aren't alone and tell them there are reasons to be optimistic because, today, treatment options are available."
Following her announcement, she became a National Ambassador for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and National Chair for the Society's Women Against MS program (WAMS).