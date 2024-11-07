Skip to content
Fox News Host's Gripe About Kamala Harris's Election Loss Is Hypocrisy At Its Most Egregious

Screenshot of Dana Perino from Fox News showing Donald Trump's lead over Kamala Harris
Fox News

Fox News host Dana Perino exclaimed how it was a "shame" Harris didn't concede on election night so that Trump's team could "have their moment"—despite Trump's persistent unwillingness to concede the 2020 election.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiNov 07, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

A Fox News host whined about Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris not conceding on Tuesday night and supposedly denying President-elect Donald Trump supporters from "having their moment" celebrating his White House comeback victory.

After a tight race where Harris and Trump were deadlocked in the last weeks of the 2024 election, Trump surpassed the 270 electoral votes necessary to become the 47th President of the United States, with the AP officially calling it at 4:30am Wednesday morning. Harris conceded to Trump on Wednesday and gave her concession speech that afternoon.

But apparently, according to Fox's Dana Perino, it was a "shame" Harris didn't concede on election night.

“You work so hard. And I know that they’re disappointed, but you should concede and let your opponent have their election night," said Perino at around 2 a.m. Eastern time.

"Let them have their moment,” she said of Trump's supporters gathered at Florida's Palm Beach Convention Center.

She added:

“I don’t think it’s right."

However, social media users were quick to point out that Perino conveniently seemed to forget Trump never conceded the 2020 election to the winning Democratic President, Joe Biden.

Before Trump officially lost the election, he prematurely touted himself as the winner for a consecutive second White House term in the early morning hours after the election while votes were still being counted.

And instead of conceding to Biden, Trump falsely claimed the election was rigged and incited a riot that led to the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Fox News pushed Trump's perpetual lies about fraud in the election and left the conservative news channel facing a defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems.

The parties settled with Fox News agreeing to pay Dominion $787.5 million in 2023.

Social media users called Perino out on her hypocritical remark while vilifying Harris for not conceding on Tuesday night.








At Fox News, even in victory, Donald Trump is the victim.

