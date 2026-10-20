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Ariana Grande Honors Late Dog Coco With Emotional Tribute: 'I Love You So, Sweet Girl'

Ariana Grande
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Wicked star Ariana Grande paid tribute to Coco, her longtime canine companion of 17 years, sharing memories of their life together and promising to hold her "in my heart always."

McKenzie Lynn Tozan
By McKenzie Lynn TozanOct 20, 2026
McKenzie Lynn Tozan
McKenzie Lynn Tozan has been a part of the George Takei family since 2019 when she wrote some of her favorite early pieces: Sesame Street introducing its first character who lived in foster care and Bruce Willis delivering a not-so-Die-Hard opening pitch at a Phillies game. She's gone on to write nearly 3,000 viral and trending stories for George Takei, Comic Sands, Percolately, and ÜberFacts. With an unstoppable love for the written word, she's also an avid reader, poet, and indie novelist.
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Ariana Grande just honored her beloved 17-year-old dog, Coco, after she crossed the rainbow bridge.

The Wicked star has always shared her lengthy string of rescued pets by her side on her Instagram, from her monthly photo dumps to her occasional posts at home to showing them on tour with her.

Here's a touching post from this past summer:

But Coco, a Dachshund-German Shepherd mix, had one of the longest relationships with Grande, alongside her most famous dog, Toulouse, a beagle-chihuahua mix.

Though the 33-year-old star is currently taking a break from the spotlight to take care of her mental health, Grande still wanted to honor her sweet pup's passing.

Accompanied by a lengthy reel of photos of Coco over the years, Grande wrote:

"sweetest, most amazing and most beautiful coco … i am so proud of you."
"thank you for your love, and for blessing this planet with your physical presence for over seventeen wonderful years."
"you make everywhere you go a more beautiful place."

Grande ended the tribute with a special promise:

"i will miss you every day and hold you in my heart always. i love you so, sweet girl."

The lovely photos, some in color and some in black and white, show Grande and Coco cuddling, Coco having her 17th birthday with a special cake, and photos of Coco traveling around with Grande to various places.

The final photo was the most touching, beautiful, and heartbreaking of all: only Coco's four paws lying in the frame, next to a single white rose.

You can see the post here:

Fans and fellow celebrities alike were touched by the tribute and expressed their condolences to Grande.

@arianagrande/Instagram

@arianagrande/Instagram

@arianagrande/Instagram

@arianagrande/Instagram

@arianagrande/Instagram

@arianagrande/Instagram

@arianagrande/Instagram

@arianagrande/Instagram

@arianagrande/Instagram

@arianagrande/Instagram

At 17, Coco was with Grande for half of her life, and during some of her most formative years.

Fortunately, all of our beloved animal companions go somewhere special when they leave us—somewhere over the rainbow.

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