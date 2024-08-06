Tom Brady's Shocked Reaction While Watching Simone Biles On Floor Is Honestly All Of Us

Tom Brady could not believe what he was seeing when he witnessed Simone Biles perform her routine during the women's floor final at the Paris Olympics, and honestly, we get it.

The former NFL quarterback was in attendance for the final day of women's gymnastics, and cameras captured his expression as he observed the 11-time Olympic medalist complete skills that literally no other gymnast has, with two of them being her own original passes.

The seven-time Super Bowl champ's reaction of disbelief and amazement quickly took the internet by storm.





And the masses collectively agreed that his reaction was all of us watching at home.













































But really, can you blame him?



Biles competed Monday with a calf injury AND stepped out of bounds TWICE and still earned a spot on the podium.

*Insert Brady reaction again*

The most decorated gymnast in history wrapped her 2024 summer Olympics with three gold medals (team, all-around and vault) and a silver on floor.

Congratulations on yet another stellar competition!