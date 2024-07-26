Taylor Swift Just Perfectly Trolled Ryan Reynolds With A Post Hyping 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Unstoppable mega music star Taylor Swift brilliantly trolled her Hollywood bestie Ryan Reynolds in a post while celebrating the long-anticipated July 26 release of Deadpool & Wolverine.

Swift, who is close to wrapping up the European leg of her record-smashing The Eras Tour before returning for her final U.S. leg, posted a group photo on her Instagram story.

The photo, taken in October at a Kansas City Chiefs Game, included Swift with the new MCU film stars Reynolds and Hugh Jackman; director Shawn Levy; and Reynolds' accomplice in life, Blake Lively–who the fandom speculated makes a cameo as Lady Deadpool.

“Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness, and magic into this film," wrote Swift.

"The Tortured Poets Department" singer continued:

“He’s created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich. I don’t know how he did it.”

While her post alluded to setting Reynolds up for a good ribbing, Swift pulled a fast one by joking:

“But that’s just Hugh for you!"



"These other randoms crashed the photo and we were too polite to ask them to leave.”

She's such a Mastermind.

Swift concluded her post with a link to movie tickets and by acknowledging Reynolds' character, whose alter ego is Deadpool.

“Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids’ sperm donor!” she wrote.

This was the first time she revealed her title as godmother to Reynolds and Lively's four children, daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, and another child named Olin, whom the couple welcomed in February 2023.







@taylorswift/Instagram





Fans didn't anticipate Taylor Swift making a sperm joke.





The Queen of the Quill has struck again and Swifties were here for her masterstroke.





















Reynolds and Lively have been close friends with Swift over the years.



In 2021, the Gossip Girl alum directed Swift's music video for “I Bet You Think About Me," a vault track from Red (Taylor's Version).



Swift's short film music video for the ten-minute version of "All Too Well," also from the same album, was filmed in 2021 at the Hollywood couple's home in the rural Pound Ridge neighborhood of New York State.



Swift also incorporated the names of Reynolds and Lively's first three children, James, Inez, and Betty, in trilogy songs from her 2020 surprise album Folklore.

The "Fortnight" singer had been rumored to appear in Deadpool & Wolverine, but Reynolds all but put the kibosh on that speculation in a recent interview on TheTonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.



"I wish,” said Reynolds about the buzzed Swift/Deadpool crossover and joked, “If I ever stop, she’d make a good Deadpool. She’s funny, funny, funny!”

You can see the clip here.

Ryan Reynolds Talks Potential Taylor Swift Deadpool & Wolverine Cameo and Possibility of Deadpool 4 youtu.be

While Reynolds remained tight-lipped about any specifics in the film, he did hint there were several "surprises" in store.



Deadpool & Wolverine premiered at New York's Lincoln Center on July 22, 2024.

The new film, as part of Phase 5 of the MCU, is currently in theaters.

