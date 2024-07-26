Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Taylor Swift Just Perfectly Trolled Ryan Reynolds With A Post Hyping 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Taylor Swift; Ryan Reynolds
Gregor Fischer/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management, Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Disney

The singer pulled a hilarious bait and switch with her Instagram story tribute about her friend's new movie, and even added a 'sperm donor' joke at the end for good measure.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiJul 26, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Unstoppable mega music star Taylor Swift brilliantly trolled her Hollywood bestie Ryan Reynolds in a post while celebrating the long-anticipated July 26 release of Deadpool & Wolverine.

Swift, who is close to wrapping up the European leg of her record-smashing The Eras Tour before returning for her final U.S. leg, posted a group photo on her Instagram story.

The photo, taken in October at a Kansas City Chiefs Game, included Swift with the new MCU film stars Reynolds and Hugh Jackman; director Shawn Levy; and Reynolds' accomplice in life, Blake Lively–who the fandom speculated makes a cameo as Lady Deadpool.

“Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness, and magic into this film," wrote Swift.

"The Tortured Poets Department" singer continued:

“He’s created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality, and an abs sandwich. I don’t know how he did it.”

While her post alluded to setting Reynolds up for a good ribbing, Swift pulled a fast one by joking:

“But that’s just Hugh for you!"
"These other randoms crashed the photo and we were too polite to ask them to leave.”

She's such a Mastermind.

Swift concluded her post with a link to movie tickets and by acknowledging Reynolds' character, whose alter ego is Deadpool.

“Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids’ sperm donor!” she wrote.

This was the first time she revealed her title as godmother to Reynolds and Lively's four children, daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4, and another child named Olin, whom the couple welcomed in February 2023.


@taylorswift/Instagram


Fans didn't anticipate Taylor Swift making a sperm joke.


The Queen of the Quill has struck again and Swifties were here for her masterstroke.






Reynolds and Lively have been close friends with Swift over the years.

In 2021, the Gossip Girl alum directed Swift's music video for “I Bet You Think About Me," a vault track from Red (Taylor's Version).

Swift's short film music video for the ten-minute version of "All Too Well," also from the same album, was filmed in 2021 at the Hollywood couple's home in the rural Pound Ridge neighborhood of New York State.

Swift also incorporated the names of Reynolds and Lively's first three children, James, Inez, and Betty, in trilogy songs from her 2020 surprise album Folklore.

The "Fortnight" singer had been rumored to appear in Deadpool & Wolverine, but Reynolds all but put the kibosh on that speculation in a recent interview on TheTonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

"I wish,” said Reynolds about the buzzed Swift/Deadpool crossover and joked, “If I ever stop, she’d make a good Deadpool. She’s funny, funny, funny!”

You can see the clip here.

Ryan Reynolds Talks Potential Taylor Swift Deadpool & Wolverine Cameo and Possibility of Deadpool 4youtu.be

While Reynolds remained tight-lipped about any specifics in the film, he did hint there were several "surprises" in store.

Deadpool & Wolverine premiered at New York's Lincoln Center on July 22, 2024.

The new film, as part of Phase 5 of the MCU, is currently in theaters.

Latest News

JD Vance
2024 Election

The Associated Press Just Made A Super Awkward Fact Check About JD Vance And His Couch

People With Estranged Siblings Explain What Caused The Rift
Trending

People With Estranged Siblings Explain What Caused The Rift

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Richard Simmons
Rodrigo Vaz/Getty Images

Richard Simmons' Staff Shares The Eerily Fitting Final Pre-Written Message He Had For Fans

Richard Simmons staff shared the late fitness guru's final message for fans on social media before his untimely death on July 13, a day after his 76th birthday.

Simmons remained mostly reclusive in his later years after he had been an inspirational fitness icon for decades starting with his weight loss-focused programs, notably through his Sweatin' to the Oldies aerobics instruction videos that vaulted his stardom in the 1980s.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tori Spelling; Shannen Doherty
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty Images

Tori Spelling Says She's 'Super Grateful' For Healing 'Last Conversation' With Shannen Doherty

Tori Spelling opened up about being "super grateful" for her "last conversation" with Shannen Doherty, who died earlier this month at the age of 53 after a long battle with cancer.

Speaking with her 90210MG podcast cohost and fellow former Beverly Hills 90210 costar Jennie Garth, Spelling revealed she learned from losing loved ones in the past that she didn't want to have any "regrets."

Keep ReadingShow less
Kamala Harris
The White House

The RNC Just Reposted Video Of Kamala Harris Dropping The F-Bomb—And Everyone Had The Same Response

The Republican National Committee failed spectacularly in their attempt to shame Democratic presidential presumptive nominee and current Vice President, Kamala Harris, for using choice words during a passionate live discussion.

Harris spoke at the annual Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies (APAICS) Legislative Leadership Summit to commemorate Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month in May.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kamala Harris and Douglas Emhoff
Kiran Ridley/Getty Images

Photo Of Kamala Harris' Husband As A Young Man Resurfaces—And The Internet Is Thirsty AF

A photo of Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff from the 1980s has resurfaced—and social media users can't help but swoon.

The photo emerged in the days since President Joe Biden announced he would drop out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Pete Buttigieg and J.D. Vance
CNN; Fox News

Buttigieg Slams Vance For Calling Him Childless In 2021 During Difficult Adoption Journey

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg criticized former President Donald Trump's running mate J.D. Vance after being shown a clip on CNN of Vance lamenting to far-right pundit Tucker Carlson about "people without children," suggesting that people like Buttigieg are controlling the Democratic Party.

Buttigieg's high profile as a gay man in one of the government's top positions forced him to respond to attacks against him, his sexuality, his relationship with his husband, and the fact they have children.

Keep ReadingShow less