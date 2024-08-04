Skip to content
Homeowner Freaked Out By Voice Coming From Reset Microwave After Flipping Circuit Breaker

TikToker @dieselhill went viral after resetting their microwave, only to have a man's voice clearly singing through it.

By AB KeithAug 04, 2024
A homeowner on TikTok is taking to the platform to seek help after hearing a voice coming from her microwave after resetting a breaker.

TikToker @dieselhill shared a video showing what happens when the home's circuit breaker is flipped, and honestly, it is a bit disturbing.

The creator included a text overlay that read:

"HELP Every time we flip the breaker for the kitchen we hear someone talking SO CLEARLY THROUGH our microwave."
"We have heard really creepy sounds."

And they're not lying.

A man's voice can clearly be heard coming through the microwave by way of "Talk Dirty" by Jason Derulo and "I'm The Man" by Aloe Blacc, interestingly enough.

You can watch below.

@dieselhill

MY MICROWAVE IS TALKING BC OF OLD DELETED MESSAGES PLAYING/ITS MALFUNCTIONING

The TikTok, which has been viewed more than 9 million times since it was posted last week, has people a little unsettled.

@dieselhill/TikTok

@dieselhill/TikTok

@dieselhill/TikTok

@dieselhill/TikTok

Though some had hilarious ideas and suggestions...

@dieselhill/TikTok

@dieselhill/TikTok

@dieselhill/TikTok

@dieselhill/TikTok

Others, however, enlightened the TikToker that some microwaves have a voice recording feature.

@dieselhill/TikTok

@dieselhill/TikTok

@dieselhill/TikTok

@dieselhill/TikTok

Yes, that makes much more sense...and is way less creepy.

Hopefully the TikToker will sleep a little better tonight.

