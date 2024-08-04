Homeowner Freaked Out By Voice Coming From Reset Microwave After Flipping Circuit Breaker

A homeowner on TikTok is taking to the platform to seek help after hearing a voice coming from her microwave after resetting a breaker.
TikToker @dieselhill shared a video showing what happens when the home's circuit breaker is flipped, and honestly, it is a bit disturbing.
The creator included a text overlay that read:
"HELP Every time we flip the breaker for the kitchen we hear someone talking SO CLEARLY THROUGH our microwave."
"We have heard really creepy sounds."
And they're not lying.
A man's voice can clearly be heard coming through the microwave by way of "Talk Dirty" by Jason Derulo and "I'm The Man" by Aloe Blacc, interestingly enough.
You can watch below.
The TikTok, which has been viewed more than 9 million times since it was posted last week, has people a little unsettled.
@dieselhill/TikTok
@dieselhill/TikTok
@dieselhill/TikTok
@dieselhill/TikTok
Though some had hilarious ideas and suggestions...
@dieselhill/TikTok
@dieselhill/TikTok
@dieselhill/TikTok
@dieselhill/TikTok
Others, however, enlightened the TikToker that some microwaves have a voice recording feature.
@dieselhill/TikTok
@dieselhill/TikTok
@dieselhill/TikTok
@dieselhill/TikTok
Yes, that makes much more sense...and is way less creepy.
Hopefully the TikToker will sleep a little better tonight.