Reality Star Rages Over Cervical Screening Ad With 'Man In Costume'—Except She's A Cis Woman

Former Bachelorette contestant Josh Seiter railed against the National Health Service's cancer screening ad for using "a man in costume."

However, the person featured in the NHS ad was not a man, but none other than RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Victoria Scone, a cisgender woman.

Seiter, who was eliminated in the first week of the 11th season of The Bachelorette in 2015, came out as pansexual in 2021 and as transgender in May 2024.

But it was all part of an elaborate hoax. The bisexual OnlyFans model revealed in October that he pretended to live as a transgender woman for months as part of a social experiment "to expose how gullible and how delusional the left is."

Seiter egregiously misinterpreted the NHS ad originally shared on the UK Health Security Agency's YouTube channel in February 2022 for being a public service announcement encouraging cisgender men to get cervical screenings.



The ad featured doctor and TV personality Zoe Williams explaining that cervical cancer is one of the most preventable cancers and that early screenings can help stop it before it starts.

Williams had "life-saving conversations" with other women on the segment that included an appearance from Scone, the first cisgender female drag artist to compete on Drag Race.

Scone inquired about whether the latest screenings included testing for the human papillomavirus (HPV), which can cause cancer.

Williams confirmed that the cervical screening sample is first tested for HPV and is a more "accurate and more sensible way" than previous screening methods.



You can view the clip here.

- YouTube youtu.be

Seiter couldn't stop focusing on the fact that, in his mind, the ad featured a cisgender male under the guise of being a female.

On November 1, he lashed out against the two-year-old ad on X (formerly Twitter), writing:



"Imagine being a health organization marketing ads for cervical cancer screening and deciding to use a man in costume, in place of a woman with a cervix."



"Thanks NHS. Gender ideology is truly cancerous."

Seiter was immediately fact-checked.









The coup de grâce came when his uninformed gripe caught the attention of Scone, who identified herself as the alleged "man in costume" in the ad.

She wrote:

"It's me. I have a cervix."

Scone followed up with:

"Honestly I don’t even care they [sic] you’re this wrong because the couple thousand views this post got might have reminded even one person to go get their cervical screening."

Seiter has not responded.

So social media users filled in for the silence.







They continued slamming Seiter.









Seiter was involved in another scandal last August relating to news of his alleged death.

He posted a video confirming he was "alive and well" after a post on his account announced news of his "unexpected passing."

Seiter claimed reports of his supposed death linked to mental health problems were the work of hackers on his account; however, his ex, Monica Beverly Hillz, accused him of orchestrating the whole thing.

Hillz was the first contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race to come out as transgender in 2013. She connected with Seiter on Instagram over a decade ago but didn't start dating him until August 2023 when Seither reached out to her in a private message.

In response to hearing news of Seiter's death, Hillz said there was “no way in hell” it was true, and she was convinced he was staging his own death.

She expressed at the time:

“I don’t have the words, I’m baffled. I’m angry."

"I’m happy he’s alive, I’m happy he’s here, but this is so infuriating to me. Being involved and being a trans woman of colour, speaking about certain situations, not letting men use us for our glamour and spotlight, and here’s this guy doing all of this stuff.

All we can say is "yikes."