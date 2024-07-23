Chadwick Boseman's Final Tweet Supporting Harris Resurfaces—And Fans Are Feeling Emotional

On Sunday, President Biden announced he would not be seeking a second term as president and pulled out of the presidential race.
Soon after, he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.
But his wasn't the only major endorsement of Harris that went viral in the wake of Biden's withdrawal.
A user on X retweeted Chadwick Boseman's final tweet celebrating Harris as Biden's running mate just two weeks before the actor's death, and people on social media are feeling emotional about his ultimate show of support.
On August 11, 2020, the Black Panther star tweeted a photo of himself with Harris at a Freedom for Immigrants event and wrote:
"YES @KamalaHarris! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾"
"#WhenWeAllVote #Vote2020"
Boseman died just two and a half weeks later on August 28 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.
On the day President Biden endorsed Harris for the Democratic nominee, Boseman's final tweet resurfaced.
And it soon had the Twitterverse overcome with emotion.
Several vowed to do right by Boseman and do their part to ensure a 2024 victory.
After Boseman's death, Harris—a fellow Howard University graduate—tweeted:
“Heartbroken."
"My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble."
"He left too early but his life made a difference."
"Sending my sincere condolences to his family.”
She also shared a photo of the two from the Freedom for Immigrants event.
As of Monday, Harris and her team have raised more than $81 million in the 24-hour period since Biden’s announcement, making it the largest single-day total in U.S. history.