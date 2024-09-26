Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Stingy 'Bridgerton Ball' Event In Detroit Dubbed The New 'Willy Wonka Experience'—And Yikes

Screenshots from the 'Bridgerton'-themed event in Detroit
@rayleearts/X

Attendees of a "Bridgerton Ball" event in Detroit are calling it a "scam" after they spent up to $1,000 on tickets only to be met with cheap decorations, undercooked meat, and a single pole dancer and violinist as entertainment.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiSep 26, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Fans of Bridgerton who bought tickets for an evening ball in the theme of the Netflix historical drama series were disappointed after the ticketed event delivered far less than what was advertised.

Instead of being transported to a world of elegance and romance with fine dining and entertainment, costumed ticketholders arriving at Detroit’s Harmonie Club were served under-cooked food at a stripped-down venue that featured a dancer with a stripper pole.

According to WXYZ, the event had already been postponed from its August 25th date due to a venue issue and rescheduled for Sunday night.

Angered ticketholders were livid and shared photos and recollections of the event.

Many felt it was a scam reminiscent of the controversial unlicensed " Wonka experience" in Glasgow, Scotland early last year where visitors essentially entered a warehouse with scattered props and a bouncy house instead of what misleading advertisements promised would be an experience akin to stepping into Willy Wonka's chocolate factory as depicted in the movies.

The company responsible for organizing the event is as mysterious as Lady Whistledown's identity.

Uncle N Me LLC, who hosted the Bridgerton Ball, did not respond to 7 News Detroit's voicemails or text messages. When the reporters visited one of the listed addresses of one of the business co-owners, Chelsea Beard, whom they had previously spoken to, no one answered the door.

On X (formerly Twitter), Rachel Eaton warned never to attend any event run by Uncle & Me LLC.

They accused them of being "disorganized, dishonest" and that they would "take your money guilt-free."

Eaton also noted the organization did not provide refunds, "nor did they respond to anyone’s email asking for one."

"At that point I knew I got scammed lol," wrote the disappointed attendee.

Eaton shared several images, including a "poor lone violin player" as one of the entertainment offerings.

A follow-up post with a video showed a stripper and her dance pole, an element that would certainly be out of place in the world of Bridgerton.

Things didn't get any better.



Faye from Grosse Pointe was one of dozens who attended and felt scammed.

She told 7 News Detroit outside the venue:

"Honestly, I just want my money back.”

Amanda Sue Mathis, who dressed up like one of her favorite characters from her favorite show and made the trek from Shelby Township, said:

"The way that it was described was this was going to be a Bridgerton evening. We were gonna have classical music, good dinner. There was gonna be a play and they were gonna pick Diamond of the season."
"They were gonna give away all of these prizes and we went in and it was completely empty in there.”
"There is nothing going on. They have a pole in the middle of the dance floor. A stripper pole in the middle of the dance floor."


"I mean all of these dresses that you see on these beautiful women, we've all been getting them tailored to fit us. So we spent extra money on costumes, all of this beautiful beading, getting our hair done, our nails done for this to be the way that it is," said Mathis.

"It's heartbreaking. We were supposed to have this last month. They canceled it and we were like okay. We waited, they rescheduled it to today. We got a limo for this, did all these things, and, basically, got an empty building."

Charming Amecia Fuller-Ragland was none too pleased with the so-called people in charge.

"It was complete chaos today. They never even scanned our tickets,” she said. “Then there were random people that we had paid to eat dinner and there were random people all throughout the venue.”

Ayrton Hamrick took his girlfriend, who was celebrating her birthday, with a package called the “Duke and Duchess” that included a professional dance card, professional photo, valet service, dinner, music, and entertainment.

Hamrick said the $250 price point was misleading for what they experienced, saying:

"It was definitely the price tag that had given us this expectation of luxury, regality, class, the Bridgerton experience and even arriving to the event we were told there would be valet service and we had to end up self-parking and paying for parking.”

Camerin Morey and fellow fans looked forward to living out their Bridgerton dreams in their elegant gowns on Sunday night.

But when the experience fell way below expectations, Morey said she and her friends were all “really angry.”

"We had built up these expectations and the tickets were not cheap," Morey recalled, and cited malicious intent.

"I definitely think that the people in this company were just in it to make money and try to maybe copy cat off a successful event but they had absolutely no idea what they were doing or they just didn’t care and had no problem taking people's money,” she said.

You can watch a news report here.

Social media users face-palmed.



The historic Harmonie Club, which hosted the scandalous affair, clarified they had nothing to do with the event itself.

In a statement, the owners of the venue wrote:

"We would like to clarify; The historic Harmonie Club is a new venue and events center located in Paradise Valley in downtown Detroit. The Harmonie Club can be rented by all for private or public events."
"We are in no way affiliated with the promoters and/or organizations that rent our venue for events such as the Bridgerton Ball. While we offer support for all events i.e., providing a proper back-of-house facilities and management team; The planning, programming, and execution of the actual events are handled by the venue lessees, promoters, and their teams."
"Thank you for your understanding. Feel free to contact us if there are further questions or concerns."

On Tuesday, Uncle N Me LLC released the following statement to 7 News Detroit:

"We understand that not everyone had the experience they hoped for at our most recent event Sunday night at The Harmonie Club, and for that, we sincerely apologize."
"Our intention was to provide a magical evening, but we recognize that organizational challenges affected the enjoyment of some guests. We take full responsibility and accountability for these shortcomings."
"Please know that we are working diligently to address all concerns to ensure that all guests have the enjoyable experience they deserve. Your feedback is invaluable, and we truly appreciate both the positive and constructive comments shared with us."
"We are reviewing resolution options, which will be communicated shortly. Your understanding and loyalty mean the world to us, and we are committed to doing everything in our power to make this right."

As of this writing, refunds were not issued.

Latest News

More from Entertainment/tv-and-movies

Elle King; Tucker Carlson
Sarah Morris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Elle King Says Dad Rob Schneider's Apology To Her On Tucker Carlson 'Means Nothing'

Country music artist Elle King isn't looking to mend fences with her celebrity father, Saturday Night Live alum Rob Schneider, anytime soon after he apologized for his shortcomings.

The "Ex's & Oh's" singer was brutally honest about her rocky family relationship with her "toxic" dad on Bunnie XO’s Dumb Blonde podcast in August 2024.

Keep ReadingShow less
Anna Delvey and Ezra Sosa
Dancing with the Stars/ABC

Anna Delvey's One-Word Response To 'DWTS' Host's Question Leaves Partner Stunned

Dancing with the Stars is one of those programs that some people watch not just because of the dance moves, but because of the backstories of the competitors and what their pasts bring to their dance.

But while we've seen actors, zookeepers, parents, and grievers compete on the show, fans haven't watched a convicted con artist twirl across the stage before.

Keep ReadingShow less
Joe Rogan; Tucker Carlson
Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images; Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

List Of The Top 4 Podcasts In The US Has The Internet Both Baffled And Concerned

AF Post, a publication that claims to post news "from an America First perspective," shared a screenshot via its account on X, formerly Twitter, showing a new list of the current most popular U.S. podcasts on Spotify. The top four include several conservative names.

At the top is Joe Rogan's The Joe Rogan Experience, which has come under fire for platforming the far-right and white nationalists as well as for lending credence to anti-vaxxer views and COVID-19 conspiracy theories. Recently, Rogan mocked transgender people and vaccines in a new Netflix comedy special that was a hit among conservatives.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nikki Haley; Bernie Moreno
Joe Raedle/Getty Images; Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Nikki Haley Rips GOP Candidate After His 'Tone Deaf' Crack About Women 'Past 50'

Former GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley criticized Ohio Senate candidate Bernie Moreno after he questioned why women "past 50" would be concerned about abortion.

Moreno, who is challenging the seat held by Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown, issued his remarks during a Warren County town hall on Friday:

Keep ReadingShow less
Kristen Bell
Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Kristen Bell Sparks Debate After Revealing She Let Her Kids Explore Theme Park Alone On Vacation

Frozen and Nobody Wants This actress Kristen Bell has always been very honest about how she parents with her husband, Dax Shepard—everything from handling surplus Halloween candy to their approach to potty-training.

One very cool thing that the pair of actors try to do every year is to take their kids to a new place to "expand their bubble" and to expose them to new foods, music, and language. This year, they took them on a summer tour to Denmark, Iceland, and Norway.

Keep ReadingShow less