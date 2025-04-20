People Describe The Best Decisions They've Ever Made In Their Life

Everyone finds themself questioning a decision we once had to make.

From trivial decisions, such as what toppings to put on a pizza, to rather more substantial ones, such as deciding if staying in your current relationship is a good idea.

Down the line, we might find ourselves regretting these decisions, and constantly stop and wonder what our life might be like had we chosen differently.

Conversely, though, we also might find ourselves feeling incredibly grateful for a decision we made.

Even if we didn't quite realize how important his decision would be at the time.

Redditor shakayadreams was eager to hear what people considered the best decisions they ever made, leading them to ask:

"What’s the best decision you’ve ever made in your life?"

Love At First Sight

"While living in China, I was walking home from the grocery store, and saw the most terrifying, twitching, dirty little dog lying in the road."

"Everyone walking past ignored its pleading eyes."

"I was so scared it had rabies, but the way it looked at me, I knew it was pleading for help."

"Ten years later, I have the most beautiful, faithful, strong Lhasa Apso who has traveled the world and recovered from distemper, emaciation, and a broken heart."

"She is THE BEST dog in the world, and stopping to pick her up from that dusty Chinese street was the best decision I have ever made."- InternationalSet8122

There Is NEVER Shame In Asking For Help

"To get help for my Anxiety and Depression."- ZarieRose



The Only Opinion That Ultimately Matters Is Your Own

"To stop caring about what other people thought of me and to be unapologetic."- WaterToWineGuy

When In Doubt, Trust Your Instincts



"Not going with my friend to another friend’s house one afternoon when we were teenagers."

"I decided to stay home that day for whatever reason."

"He got into an accident, passing a car on a two lane road and hitting a truck in the oncoming lane head on at about 65 mph."

"He died in the crash."

"I most likely would have also."- d*ck-nipples

Make The Most Of What You Have

"I just heated up a brownie and put vanilla ice cream on top of it and I can’t think of anything else that has surpassed this very moment."- secretpancakeluver

Ultimately, You Need To Do What Is Best For You



"Leaving Jehovah’s Witnesses and earning a living as a registered nurse."- Ecstatic-Solution-59

Bet Your Bottom Dollar... Or Just Your Bottom...

"A bidet was a pretty big game changer."-xk543x

There Are Always People Who Will Help You



"Getting sober."- metalblues420

"I'll have 11 years in July."

"It keeps getting better."- metalblues420

When You Know, You Know...



"Marrying my wife."- seismic_engr

"She just makes me feel better by being around."- panteragstk

Health Always Comes First

"Recovering from anorexia."- jvmurbex

It Affects Everyone Differently

"Quit alcohol."- Fofi_97

"Life changing!"

"Felt like I actually started living."- viciousdeliciouz

Endless Snuggles

"Getting a cat."

"I say this all the time."

"I f*cking love this creature."

"He’s so easy to take care of."

"He sleeps in my arms every night."

"I get SO much love from him."



"Best thing I ever did."- peeps-mcgee

Sometimes No Paycheck Is Big Enough

"Leaving a toxic workplace filled with emotionally unstable reprobates and the district/market leader from the armpit of Satans’ lair."- By-No-Means-Average

Till Death Us Do Part...

"Marrying my honey and staying 'in the game' these last 60 years together."- reddyoldfart

Common Threads...



"Messaging a guy whose profile I liked on a dating app."

"His profile said he liked dim sum and he was relatively new to the area, so I messaged him to recommend some good places."

"Been together for over a decade now."- eiretara7

It's always a challenge when we find ourselves at a crossroads.

It's also important to remember that we might not know if we made the right decision until a considerable amount of time has passed.

That being said, there is truly no greater comfort than realizing our decision was the right one.