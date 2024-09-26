Tim McGraw Angers Conservatives With Mildly Political Post For Wife Faith Hill's Birthday

Bell felt she had a unique experience this time around, because usually when she travels with her family, she feels like she's just trying to parent in a different place, but it's even harder than usual, because their family is uprooted in a new place and her children don't have any of their usual "creature comforts."

On this trip, though, things were different, and Bell felt refreshed as a parent and as a person, because she and Shepard stayed in a hotel in Copenhagen that was right next to Tivoli Gardens, which is a seven-acre theme park.

Bell was in awe of the experience and grateful for the fun time her children had:

"The hack is when we went to Copenhagen, we stayed at this hotel that was right at Tivoli Gardens, which is a seven-acre theme park."

"Anyway, the hotel opens up into the theme park, and so we just were kind of like, 'Are we going to free-range parenting and roll the die here?’"

"We let them wake up at six o’clock every morning. They scanned their bracelets to go outside. Didn't see them for seven hours. Just running around Copenhagen."

When Kimmel asked if that worked well for the family, Bell confirmed:

"Apparently! They’re both alive. We all returned home!"

All parents need a break from time to time, and there's absolutely a reason parents feel like they need a private vacation after going on vacation with their kids.

While the community was divided over how Bell and Shepard handled their family vacation, it seemed the majority, including Bell herself, favored this approach of giving her children more freedom and allowing them to explore the new space on their own, which also gave her and her husband time to relax.

There are, of course, valid concerns about safety and supervision, but every parent's approach to these concerns, especially while exploring a new space, will be different.