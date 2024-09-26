Tim McGraw Angers Conservatives With Mildly Political Post For Wife Faith Hill's Birthday

Country music star Tim McGraw honored his wife Faith Hill's birthday with a heartwarming message. But the post's hint of McGraw's political leanings set off MAGA fans.
Hill, who rose to stardom in the early 1990s country music scene with songs like "This Kiss" and "Breathe," turned 57 on Saturday, September 21.
McGraw celebrated the birthday of his wife of 28 years, writing:
"Happy birthday to this remarkable woman! My beautiful, strong, crazy, bada** wife!!!!"
The "My Little Girl" singer continued with a shout-out to their three daughters, Grace, born on May 5, 1997, Maggie, born August 12, 1998, and Audrey, born December 6, 2001.
"I love my girl with everything that I am and could ever hope to be! She is our beacon, our rock, our strength. The girls and I are so very blessed!" he said.
McGraw continued with his positive message praising Hill, writing:
"Our girls could not have a better role model in their lives as how to be an incredibly strong woman. And how to believe in themselves and be in charge of their lives (every aspect of their lives)!"
He added:
"Let's honor the women in our lives with respect and make sure that we fight for their rights right alongside them!"
The final point in his message suggesting we fight for women's rights hit a nerve.
Among the GOP ideologies threatening Americans is conservative lawmakers scaling back protections for reproductive freedom.
Some of McGraw's fans didn't appreciate him taking sides.
They canceled him and responded to his post with uninformed complaints.
After he received blowback for how he honored Hill's birthday, plenty of fans were here for his sweet and empowering message.
In 2006, McGraw expressed interest in running for political office someday.
He was reportedly recruited to run for the U.S. Senate seat that eventually went to Tennessee Republican Lamar Alexander but passed to focus on juggling his music career and being a father.
Regarding the possibility of running for governor one day, he told Today at the time:
“It’s more of a leadership role, and I think that’s something that I’d do well."
“That doesn’t rule out senator; I just think that as governor of a state, especially where I live, there would be a lot more opportunities to make some decisions and change some things.”