Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Tim McGraw Angers Conservatives With Mildly Political Post For Wife Faith Hill's Birthday

Tim McGraw Angers Conservatives With Mildly Political Post For Wife Faith Hill's Birthday
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

The country star encouraged fans to "honor the women in our lives with respect" and "fight for their rights" in an Instagram post for wife Faith Hill's birthday—and instantly drew the ire of his MAGA fans.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiSep 26, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Country music star Tim McGraw honored his wife Faith Hill's birthday with a heartwarming message. But the post's hint of McGraw's political leanings set off MAGA fans.

Hill, who rose to stardom in the early 1990s country music scene with songs like "This Kiss" and "Breathe," turned 57 on Saturday, September 21.

McGraw celebrated the birthday of his wife of 28 years, writing:

"Happy birthday to this remarkable woman! My beautiful, strong, crazy, bada** wife!!!!"

The "My Little Girl" singer continued with a shout-out to their three daughters, Grace, born on May 5, 1997, Maggie, born August 12, 1998, and Audrey, born December 6, 2001.

"I love my girl with everything that I am and could ever hope to be! She is our beacon, our rock, our strength. The girls and I are so very blessed!" he said.

McGraw continued with his positive message praising Hill, writing:

"Our girls could not have a better role model in their lives as how to be an incredibly strong woman. And how to believe in themselves and be in charge of their lives (every aspect of their lives)!"

He added:

"Let's honor the women in our lives with respect and make sure that we fight for their rights right alongside them!"



The final point in his message suggesting we fight for women's rights hit a nerve.

Among the GOP ideologies threatening Americans is conservative lawmakers scaling back protections for reproductive freedom.

Some of McGraw's fans didn't appreciate him taking sides.

They canceled him and responded to his post with uninformed complaints.





After he received blowback for how he honored Hill's birthday, plenty of fans were here for his sweet and empowering message.





In 2006, McGraw expressed interest in running for political office someday.

He was reportedly recruited to run for the U.S. Senate seat that eventually went to Tennessee Republican Lamar Alexander but passed to focus on juggling his music career and being a father.

Regarding the possibility of running for governor one day, he told Today at the time:

“It’s more of a leadership role, and I think that’s something that I’d do well."
“That doesn’t rule out senator; I just think that as governor of a state, especially where I live, there would be a lot more opportunities to make some decisions and change some things.”

Latest News

More from Entertainment/celebrities

Elle King; Tucker Carlson
Sarah Morris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Elle King Says Dad Rob Schneider's Apology To Her On Tucker Carlson 'Means Nothing'

Country music artist Elle King isn't looking to mend fences with her celebrity father, Saturday Night Live alum Rob Schneider, anytime soon after he apologized for his shortcomings.

The "Ex's & Oh's" singer was brutally honest about her rocky family relationship with her "toxic" dad on Bunnie XO’s Dumb Blonde podcast in August 2024.

Keep ReadingShow less
Anna Delvey and Ezra Sosa
Dancing with the Stars/ABC

Anna Delvey's One-Word Response To 'DWTS' Host's Question Leaves Partner Stunned

Dancing with the Stars is one of those programs that some people watch not just because of the dance moves, but because of the backstories of the competitors and what their pasts bring to their dance.

But while we've seen actors, zookeepers, parents, and grievers compete on the show, fans haven't watched a convicted con artist twirl across the stage before.

Keep ReadingShow less
Joe Rogan; Tucker Carlson
Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images; Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

List Of The Top 4 Podcasts In The US Has The Internet Both Baffled And Concerned

AF Post, a publication that claims to post news "from an America First perspective," shared a screenshot via its account on X, formerly Twitter, showing a new list of the current most popular U.S. podcasts on Spotify. The top four include several conservative names.

At the top is Joe Rogan's The Joe Rogan Experience, which has come under fire for platforming the far-right and white nationalists as well as for lending credence to anti-vaxxer views and COVID-19 conspiracy theories. Recently, Rogan mocked transgender people and vaccines in a new Netflix comedy special that was a hit among conservatives.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nikki Haley; Bernie Moreno
Joe Raedle/Getty Images; Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Nikki Haley Rips GOP Candidate After His 'Tone Deaf' Crack About Women 'Past 50'

Former GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley criticized Ohio Senate candidate Bernie Moreno after he questioned why women "past 50" would be concerned about abortion.

Moreno, who is challenging the seat held by Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown, issued his remarks during a Warren County town hall on Friday:

Keep ReadingShow less
Kristen Bell
Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Kristen Bell Sparks Debate After Revealing She Let Her Kids Explore Theme Park Alone On Vacation

Frozen and Nobody Wants This actress Kristen Bell has always been very honest about how she parents with her husband, Dax Shepard—everything from handling surplus Halloween candy to their approach to potty-training.

One very cool thing that the pair of actors try to do every year is to take their kids to a new place to "expand their bubble" and to expose them to new foods, music, and language. This year, they took them on a summer tour to Denmark, Iceland, and Norway.

Keep ReadingShow less