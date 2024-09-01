Skip to content
TikToker Reveals Awkward Reason Her Name Doesn't Fit Typical Work Email Structures—And Oof

TikTok screenshots of @thesam_show
@thesam_show/TikTok

TikToker Samantha Hart let viewers in on a dilemma she faces whenever she starts a new job after the companies realize what her email address would likely be—and it's hilariously awkward.

A woman on TikTok revealed the reason her name doesn't translate well to the general work email format, and it's pretty awkward for her.

For the rest of TikTok, though, it's quite hilarious.

TikToker Samantha Hart (@thesam_show) shared with her viewers that she got a new job.

"Well y'all, it's official, I have a new job, which means that I will be transitioning from my current position to a new one within the next two weeks."

She then expressed her "dread" over one aspect of being a new hire at a company.

"Amidst all of this excitement that I feel about this transition and this move and this new opportunity, I am filled with dread over one aspect of moving to a different job that I always face when I do this, which is having to have the tough conversation about how my name fits into a company email structure."

The TikToker explained:

"My name is Samantha Hart, and most companies use the email designation of first initial, last name, meaning that my email would be 'shart.'"

Yes, that could certainly cause a little apprehension.

"I've had two professional jobs so far, and at every single workplace, this has been the email company structure."
"And, at every single workplace, I have received an email from HR the week before I start letting me know that my name does not exactly fit the company email structure as they would intend and if I would mind if they gave me a different structure for my email."

Awkward.

But she jumps at the chance for a new username.

"I always say, 'Yeah' — like, yeah, I don't want an email that says shart!"
"Yeah, fix it. Give me something else."

Given the inevitable onboarding process of getting a new email address, the TikToker did some digging to see if she would be facing the same uncomfortable conversation yet again.

And it's not looking good for her.

"So now, as I transition to this new role, I did investigate the email structure at this new company, and they do, in fact, use first initial, last name, which means I am going to have another very uncomfortable conversation with somebody."
"At this point, I feel like I should just reach out right off the bat and say, 'Look, you're not going to want my email to be this. You're going to want to give me something else.'"
"Or should I let them come to me? Should I let them initiate the conversation? What do you guys think?"
"Should I do the short conversation which, by the end of this, I will have had three times in my life?"

Hart finished her video:

"It's such a blessing to be me."
"Live, laugh, love, baby. Live, laugh, love."

You can watch below.

@thesam_show

sorry if i talk about this problem too much but it is HAPPENING AGAIN!!

People in the comments urged Hart to be the one to bring up her potential username...for the sake of everyone involved.

@thesam_show/TikTok

@thesam_show/TikTok

@thesam_show/TikTok

@thesam_show/TikTok

And others shared their own hysterical work email addresses.

@thesam_show/TikTok

@thesam_show/TikTok

@thesam_show/TikTok

@thesam_show/TikTok

@thesam_show/TikTok

@thesam_show/TikTok

@thesam_show/TikTok

@thesam_show/TikTok

@thesam_show/TikTok

We almost feel bad for laughing!

Almost.

