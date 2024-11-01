Skip to content

Barack Obama Reacts To Malia Dropping Her Famous Last Name For First Film Credit

Video Of Shawn Mendes Showing Off Pictures On His Phone Has The Internet Hot And Bothered

Shawn Mendes from Interview Magazine's TiKTok
@interviewmag/TikTok

The singer shared screenshots from his phone with Interview Magazine, including pictures of David Beckham, Brad Pitt, and climber Alex Honnold's "thick" fingers—but it was how Mendes looked that had people swooning.

By Koh MochizukiNov 01, 2024
Music heartthrob Shawn Mendes has no qualms about sharing screenshots saved on his smartphone with fans.

In a TikTok clip from Interview Magazine, the 26-year-old "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back" singer gave admirers a glimpse into what's piquing his interest these days.

They were screen captures of images including David Beckham with Victoria Beckham, Brad Pitt, and his cute puppies at daycare named "Frank" and "Hiccup."

At one point in the clip, he introduced Alex Honnold, a professional rock climber known for being the first to free solo a route on El Capitan in Yosemite National Park.

But Mendes only showed Honnold's hand to show the "thickness of his fingers."

"You've never seen fingers that thick in your life…for sure," he wagered while grinning.

He also showed a close-up image of an anteater's long snout and said that it reminded him of a friend of his, somehow.

Although it was sweet of him to let us into his world with his latest fascinations discovered while scrolling the internet, or the inspirations behind his creative process, people were more focused on his thirst-trap appearance.

In the brief clip, Mendes wore a form-fitted navy midriff t-shirt, exposing a bit of his waistline and tattooed biceps.

He managed to woo social media users without even trying.

How dare he. Please, don't stop, Shawn.

@interviewmag

“You’ve never seen fingers that thick in your life.” 📱 @Shawn Mendes shows us his screenshots at the Interview office during his Fall cover shoot. #shawnmendes


Fans were getting parched, and it only spiked curiosity about which team he played for.

Here's what people are saying about Mendes' cryptic video.





The accomplished artist didn't get by on his looks alone, of course, but his affable charm certainly didn't hurt.

Mendes is an established singer who is one of five artists ever to debut at number one before the age of 18 with his 2015 album Handwritten.

By the time he released his fourth studio album, Wonder, in 2020, he became the youngest male artist ever to top the Billboard 200 with four studio albums

He promoted his upcoming fifth album, titled Shawn, with an intimate tour billed "for friends and family only" that concluded in Seattle on October 24, 2024.

Throughout his career, Mendes faced much speculation about his oft-questioned sexuality and he has been confronted by fans on social media hounding him for details about his private life.

At a recent show, the evasive singer addressed the fandom obsession with his sexuality during an introduction to his latest song, "The Mountain."

He explained that "people have been talking about [his sexuality] for so long" and thought it was "kind of silly because I think sexuality is such a beautifully complex thing, and it’s so hard to just put into boxes."

He added:

"It always felt like such an intrusion on something very personal to me, something that I was figuring out in myself, something that I had yet to discover, and still have yet to discover."

In other words, give the guy his space and let him open up about his personal life with us on his terms, one screenshot at a time.

We have your back, Shawn.

