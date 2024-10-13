Skip to content
Mom's Heartbreaking Video Teaching Daughter To 'Play Dead' In Case Of School Shooting Goes Viral

TikTok screenshots of Eeka McLeod and daughter
@themcleodfam/TikTok

Mom and TikToker Eeka McLeod recently went viral after sharing a video of herself teaching her autistic 7-year-old daughter to "play dead" in the case of an active shooter at her school—and viewers are devastated that this is the reality for American kids.

AB Keith
By AB KeithOct 13, 2024
A mom on TikTok went viral for teaching her daughter, Ella, to "play dead" in the case an active shooter enters her school, and people all over the world are devastated that it's a necessary precaution for American schoolchildren.

TikToker Eeka McLeod (@themcleodfam) posted a video—which has been viewed more than 31 million times—showing her autistic 7-year-old lying on the floor in their home as she gives pointers to make Ella seem more "deceased."

In the caption, McLeod wrote:

"This doesn't feel real. Ella is 7. She's in 2nd grade now."
"She's still learning to read & has the tiniest little lisp 🥹 She loves playing mommy with her baby dolls, would rather be outside caring for her chickens, & still cries for me when she has a nightmare."
"This doesn't feel real. ELLA IS 7."

Text overlay read:

"Teaching my 7 year old how to play dead in the event that a shooter enters her classroom."

With the camera pointed at Ella "playing dead," McLeod can be heard reminding her to practice "very light breathing."

She also asked:

"If the police come in and say, 'Do you need help,' do you respond?"
"Don't say anything."

The text then changed to:

"When did this become our reality?"

The TikToker added that they have been practicing in case Ella has to "wait for any extended period of time."

"I've taught her to lay in awkward positions to appear more convincingly deceased."

The text continued:

"I've also had to discuss with her the importance of laying in or near someone else's blood so it looks like she's been hit."

The video ended with McLeod commending Ella for doing a "good job" practicing while the text overlay changed to:

"I hate this 😭"

You can watch below.

@themcleodfam

This doesn’t feel real. Ella is 7. She’s in 2nd grade now. She’s still learning to read & has the tiniest little lisp 🥹 She loves playing mommy with her baby dolls, would rather be outside caring for her chickens, & still cries for me when she has a nightmare. This doesn’t feel real. ELLA IS 7. As a single mom you better believe I come packin’. You CAN support stricter gün regulations & laws AND be a gün owner. No parent should have to even think if discussing with the children what many of us are actively forced to practice with them. This doesn’t feel real. ELLA IS 7. SEVEN! I hate this so much 😭😭😭

McLeod also posted another video responding to a comment from a user asking, "Why shouldn't she respond to police?"

The TikToker explained that for one, the shooter "could be posing" as law enforcement.

"Kids are not going to know the difference, so right out the gate, I teach my daughter just not to answer the door."

She added that police should be able to get inside the classroom without asking a child to let them in.

"The safest thing is for her to just stay put and stay quiet."

McLeod then brought up the 2022 elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

"When police entered the campus...they called out to the children to see if they needed help."
"It was still an active shooter situation, and when those children responded, their lives were ended."

She finished the second video:

"And the truth is, in a situation like that, I just really don't trust anybody."
"Nobody's stakes are in the game the way mine are when it comes to my children's lives."
"So I'm teaching my children to just take every precaution possible."

You can watch the follow-up below.

@themcleodfam

Replying to @laydevix

The TikToker posted one final video on the topic, reminding viewers that she is only letting them know what action she is taking to protect her children.

"I'm not telling you what you should do."

She also addressed comments that said her drills are causing "trauma" in her children.

"There is no getting away from the fact that all of this is going to cause trauma."
"These kids do active shooter drills in their schools, on elementary school campuses...little babies, little kindergarteners."
"There is just really no getting away from this without something affecting our kids."

McLeod finished:

"My reason for doing these drills is simple: I would rather have my kids scared and alive than naive and dead.'
@themcleodfam

Is this a topic y’all want me to speak on more? And as a side note, Ella is autistic as is my middle kiddo so I am navigating how to handle this very sensitive topic with neurodivergent children 🌈♾️

People on the platform, especially those from other parts of the world, shared their heartbreak that this is a reality for children in America.

Other parents and caregivers also expressed their sorrow over their own children's experience with lockdown drills and precautions.

McLeod told BuzzFeed that she's happy to provide an environment in which other parents can express their concerns.

"Parents are just as terrified as their children, and we are too frightened to even discuss our fears."
"It's good to have a space to be able to process and discuss the unique parenting experience that is being a mom or dad in 2024."

She also added that engaging in conversations with children is important, even if you have to start small.

"At certain ages, children do not understand the concept of 'danger,' so starting a discussion like this would be way over their heads."
"But talking about things like safety to avoid getting hurt or lost, etc., can start moving you into the eventual conversation."
"I think it’s important for parents to approach the subject with their kids when they feel it’s the right time for themselves and their children."

Picture of an artistic sculpture. It is a massive, rusted, white heart with blue eyes.
Things That Most People Romanticize That Are Actually Horrible

Taylor Swift
Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

