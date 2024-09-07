Skip to content

Man's Poignant Message On T-Shirt About Wife's Dementia Is Giving TikTok All The Feels

TikToker Goes Viral With Video About Former Classmate Named 'Forever Young'—Then She Responds

TikTok screenshots from @maggie_pettyjohn
@maggie_pettyjohn/TikTok

TikToker Maggie Pettyjohn explained how the song 'Forever Young' reminded her of a girl in her 2nd grade class whose name was literally Forever Young—and then her former classmate stumbled upon the video.

AB Keith
By AB KeithSep 07, 2024
TikToker Maggie Pettyjohn (@maggie_pettyjohn) went viral for a video about a former classmate that she hadn't seen since the 2nd grade....

And then TikTok TikToked.

Pettyjohn took to the platform to share with viewers that she once had a classmate named Forever Young, and anytime she heard the classic song of the same name by Alphaville, she thought of her old pal.

She explained in an 11-second video set to the Alphaville hit that has now been seen more than 5 million times:

"Every time I hear this song and remember I was in a 2nd grade class with a girl named Forever Young."

The TikToker showed a yearbook photo and a class photo of Forever Young.

She added in the caption:

"She literally left after 2nd grade and never heard from her again."

You can watch below.

@maggie_pettyjohn

She literally left after 2nd grade and never heard of her again. #foryou #foreveryoung #school #yearbookphotos #fyp

Viewers shared some clever comments.

@maggie_pettyjohn/TikTok

@maggie_pettyjohn/TikTok

But they also wanted to find Forever Young.

@maggie_pettyjohn/TikTok

@maggie_pettyjohn/TikTok

And then the craziest thing happened.

Forever Young herself showed up in the comments.

The very next day after the TikTok was posted, Young wrote:

"Oh my god this is me"

@maggie_pettyjohn/TikTok

Pettyjohn then made a reply video for everyone invested in the story.

She confirmed that the commenter was, in fact, the same Forever Young she went to school with.

"She ended up reaching out to me, and she told me that she moved to Maine so there's the answer to that question."

Pettyjohn continued:

"We ended up finding her through TikTok, so that was really great."
"We had a really nice conversation, she was super sweet, is so nice still."
"She actually ended up saying that she did remember me, and she remembers that class. It was really great."
"So, thank you, TikTok for finding Forever Young."

You can watch below.

@maggie_pettyjohn

Replying to @forever young WE FOUND HER THANK YOU TIKTOK #foreveryoung #indiana #fyp #foryou #school #yearbookphotos #

Viewers of the follow-up expressed their delight over the mini reunion all thanks to TikTok.

@maggie_pettyjohn/TikTok

@maggie_pettyjohn/TikTok

@maggie_pettyjohn/TikTok

@maggie_pettyjohn/TikTok

@maggie_pettyjohn/TikTok

@maggie_pettyjohn/TikTok

@maggie_pettyjohn/TikTok

@maggie_pettyjohn/TikTok

@maggie_pettyjohn/TikTok

@maggie_pettyjohn/TikTok

@maggie_pettyjohn/TikTok

We're so happy they were able to reconnect.

Way to go, TikTok!

