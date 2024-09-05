Skip to content
Fans Rally Around Elton John After He Reveals 'Severe Eye Infection' Left Him With Limited Vision

Elton John
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The iconic singer revealed in an Instagram post that he's been dealing with an eye infection over the summer that's left him with 'only limited vision in one eye.'

AB Keith
By AB KeithSep 05, 2024
AB Keith
AB Keith is an educator turned roadtripper who is currently teaching virtually while touring the USA. Her dream is to visit all the national parks and create a series of nonfiction children's books about NP adventures through the eyes of her dog, Backpack Benny.
See Full Bio

Fans all over the world are sending their love after Elton John revealed he is recovering from a "severe eye infection" that left him with "limited vision in one eye."

The legendary EGOT winner took to Instagram earlier this week to share the news, explaining:

"Over the summer, I've been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye."
"I am healing, but it's an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye."

The "Rocket Man" singer continued, singing his praises for his support team:

"I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks."

He finished with a positive update:

"I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far."
"With love and gratitude, Elton John"

You can see the post below.

Fellow artists and celebrities in the comments extended their love and well wishes.

@eltonjohn/Instagram

@eltonjohn/Instagram


@eltonjohn/Instagram


@eltonjohn/Instagram

@eltonjohn/Instagram

@eltonjohn/Instagram

And others followed suit, wishing the five-time Grammy winner a speedy recovery.

@eltonjohn/Instagram

@eltonjohn/Instagram

@eltonjohn/Instagram

@eltonjohn/Instagram

@eltonjohn/Instagram

@eltonjohn/Instagram

@eltonjohn/Instagram

@eltonjohn/Instagram

@eltonjohn/Instagram

@eltonjohn/Instagram

@eltonjohn/Instagram

The "Bennie and the Jets" artist retired from touring in July 2023, wrapping up his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Stockholm, Sweden.

He has been married to his longtime partner David Furnish since 2014, when same-sex marriage became legal in England and Wales. The two share sons Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11.

