Fans Rally Around Elton John After He Reveals 'Severe Eye Infection' Left Him With Limited Vision

Fans all over the world are sending their love after Elton John revealed he is recovering from a "severe eye infection" that left him with "limited vision in one eye."
The legendary EGOT winner took to Instagram earlier this week to share the news, explaining:
"Over the summer, I've been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye."
"I am healing, but it's an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye."
The "Rocket Man" singer continued, singing his praises for his support team:
"I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks."
He finished with a positive update:
"I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far."
"With love and gratitude, Elton John"
You can see the post below.
Fellow artists and celebrities in the comments extended their love and well wishes.
@eltonjohn/Instagram
And others followed suit, wishing the five-time Grammy winner a speedy recovery.
The "Bennie and the Jets" artist retired from touring in July 2023, wrapping up his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Stockholm, Sweden.
He has been married to his longtime partner David Furnish since 2014, when same-sex marriage became legal in England and Wales. The two share sons Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11.