Dr. Phil Gets Brutal Reminder After Going On Tirade Against 'DEI' At Trump Rally

Dr. Phil faced backlash for claiming America was "built on hard work" and "not on DEI" as he gave his endorsement speech of Republican candidate Donald Trump at Sunday's Madison Square Garden rally in New York City.
During his speech, the TV personality who rose to fame in the 1990s on The Oprah Winfrey Show also proclaimed it was time to push back against "cancel culture" before he tied it to February's launch of his Merit Street Media company.
“We didn’t choose the name for that by random," said Dr. Phil of his digital multicast television network.
The 74-year-old continued telling the MAGA crowd:
“This country was built on hard work, added value and talent. Not on equal outcome, not on DEI, this country was built on hard work."
You can watch a clip here.
However, the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People), begged to differ.
The American civil rights organization had this to say about Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion's role in the shaping of our nation.
“This country was absolutely built on hard work Dr. Phil…on the backs of Black, Brown, and lmmigrants from all across this WORLD!"
"Many of which who were forced to do so! SLAVERY."
“Let us know when you’re ready to tell the WHOLE story.”
Others agreed with the NAACP's argument and also reminded Dr. Phil that his career flourished thanks to Oprah, a Black woman who gave the clinical psychologist a voice in mainstream media and led to the launch of his eponymous advice talk show in 2002.
Keith Boykin, a former White House aide during Democratic President Bill Clinton's administration said:
"This country was built on hard work by unpaid Black people who were exploited by rich white guys who took the credit."
"Meanwhile, Trump inherited $400 million from his KKK daddy and Dr. Phil became famous because a Black woman gave him a platform."
Others added:
People were left shaking their heads at Dr. Phil's out-of-touch statement.
You can watch Dr. Phil's entire rally speech here.
- YouTubeyoutu.be