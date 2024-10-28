Dr. Phil Gets Brutal Reminder After Going On Tirade Against 'DEI' At Trump Rally

What most of these American tourists don't stop to consider, however, is when the tables are turned, visitors to the United States are also frequently stopped in their tracks by certain aspects of American culture.

For better and for worse.

Redditor rickyjones75 was eager to hear the top things foreign visitors find truly bizarre about America, leading them to ask:



"Non-Americans who have been to the US: What is the weirdest thing about America that Americans don't realize is weird?"

Taking Face Value A bit Too Literally...

"Putting the real estate agent's face on the for-sale signs."- toastehmonstah

An Imperfect 10

"American here, but something I didn’t realize was weird until I traveled out of the country - some of our coins don’t have the denomination/value on them?"

"For instance, our 10 cent piece just says 'One Dime'."

"How tf are tourists supposed to know how much a dime is worth?"

"Oh well it’s the smallest so it must be worth the least, right?"

"WRONG."



"I love our country lol."- RelevantPuns

3,809,525 Square Miles To Be Exact

"It's big."

"Like, really big."

"I'm from the UK, and two years ago, I did route 66."

"Even taking the interstate (so not actual route 66, but you get the idea), it took 4 days of 12+ hours driving to do it."

"It's goddamn huge."- cairfrey

Speak When Spoken To? AS IF!



"Y'all can strike a conversation with a tree."

"You literally don’t need anyone to respond, and you’ll yabber away relentlessly."

"It’s a generalization, as I know there are some quiet Americans, but I was just down in a Publix trying to decide what beer to buy, and some woman’s suddenly talking to me about how she met her husband."

"I love it, I’m a fairly quiet dude - New Zealand’s a fairly reserved place, so just being able to stream your consciousness out like that is just something truly remarkable."

"I married an American."

"She talks enough for both of us."- Muter

"United" In More Ways Than One

"How easy it is as an outsider to make friends."

"You guys are nice as hell."

"I moved here back at the start of the year."

"I’ve got my small group of friends back in NZ and thought I’d have trouble making new ones but Americans have been some of the friendliest people I’ve met."- Dungleinthejungle

Aww, Shucks!



"As a Brit, how amazingly and genuinely friendly you are."

"How enamored you are with British culture and people."

"I was invited to a BBQ, in a public place, by someone that I met because he liked the t-shirt I was wearing."

"I felt like some sort of celebrity!"

"I’m an average guy, but everyone wanted to chat to me."

"I’ve traveled extensively and have met many other nationalities whilst in their country."

"I’ve been made to feel welcome in almost all, but how I was treated once my accent was heard in the US was on another level."

"Thank you for making me feel so welcome."

"I’ve had several amazing trips to the US."

"They hold a very special place in my heart."- bungle_bogs

Don't Say You Weren't Warned...

"Prescription drug ads on TV that casually say 'side effects may include death'."

"I was shocked."

"In most other countries, you can't advertise prescription drugs, especially those with egregious side effects that may, in fact, include death."

"In my country, you have OTC drugs like cold and headache drugs being advertised or basic supplements."

"The extent of healthcare corporatization that allows prescription meds to be promoted like candy."- Lattice-shadow

And That's Not Even Mentioning Portion Size!

"The options when ordering food, I thought it was a TV joke!"

"I feel naughty asking to swap chips for mash, but you guys can request pretty much anything!"- Bizzle_B

Without Tryin To Be Cheesy...



"Weirdest thing for me, visiting Madison, Wisconsin, was the absolute top cheese curd selection and cheap and delicious local beer."

"I actually kinda fell in love with MADISON WISCONSIN, it was so beautiful in December."

"Just quite a small place, but I pictured my life there."

"Too bad you can’t really get a decent job without a doctor's degree there."

"But yeah, you guys are friendly, mild-mannered, and lovely."

"Man."

"Now that it’s starting to snow in my home country, I’m just thinking about Madison again."

"You rule Wisconsinites, know that."- Throwawaythisoneplz

Room To Spare



"The gigantic open spaces everywhere."

"SO.MUCH.SPACE."- Murmurmira

It's The Little Things...

"I went there for university, and honestly, Americans just do a lot of little things that are generally nice."

"Holding the door open, smiling if you make eye contact while walking, randomly saying a quick greeting, etc."

"Random compliments too, and I never got the vibe that people were just making them up like some of my friends who haven't been say (if someone complimented someone's clothes/hair/whatever it seemed like they meant it, they just didn't seem to hold back the random thoughts and said them out loud)."



"I didn't even really notice the door-holding thing after the first few days, but when I went back to my country, I actually missed it, lol."

"Not that I ever expected someone to hold the door even in America, but the absence of it & quick smiles was surprisingly noticeable back home."- faeriefountain_

Yep, They're Real



"Hearing someone speak with an American accent IRL, my brain just associated it with movies and such."- Alternative_Day5221

Wish They All Could Be California Girls...



"I lived in California for 3 years."

"I made more friends there in that time than I did living in my home country for over three decades."- Statesbound

A Sad State Of The World When "Friendliness" Is Considered Strange...

"I'm from the UK, and now live in MN."

"The first thing is how friendly everyone seems to be."

"It may be the Minnesota nice talking, but seriously, everyone is welcoming and friendly."

"The first time I flew to the States, I sat next to this American lady, and we got talking."

"I explained I was visiting my partner for the first time and how nervous and excited I was."

"We talked until we boarded, and then once we landed, she went into mother mode, let me use her phone to call my partner, went through security and baggage claim with me, even walked me out to where my partner was waiting for me, just to make sure I was safe."

"She then gave me all her details and emphasized that if anything happens, or if I needed any help, I could call her, and she'd help me."

"I found out she worked for St. Judes, and even though I never needed to call her, knowing I had someone there made me feel so safe, and I really hope she's doing well today."- ITS_DA_BLOB

The Art Of Conversation

"Small talk to random people."

"When I am in Europe once in a while and start to talk to the cashier at the gas station or whatever they think I am a crazy person, in the USA this normal."

"I prefer the US way."- Dutchmagnet242

No matter where we visit, everyone is greeted with a certain amount of culture shock upon arrival.

What foreign visitors to the US may not appreciate is that their experiences tend to happen to Americans traveling from state to state!

Just ask any New Yorker about their experiences the first time they visited L.A., and vice versa...