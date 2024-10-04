Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

WNBA Icon Sue Bird Slams Racist Trolls For Using Caitlin Clark As A 'Pawn' To Attack Players

Sue Bird
A Touch More

The retired WNBA star called out racist trolls for using Clark as an excuse to inundate players with racist hate during her A Touch More podcast with fiancée Megan Rapinoe.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiOct 04, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Former WNBA legend Sue Bird engaged in an impassioned discussion on the A Touch More podcast with fiancée and former U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team star Megan Rapinoe about the racist WNBA fan base and vicious trolling of players on social media.

Bird also defended Indiana Fever rookie star Caitlin Clark, saying she was being used as a "pawn" by racist trolls to spread racism to Clark's team.

Bird, who is the only WNBA player to win titles in three different decades, believes racism existed in the WNBA fandom before Clark joined the league.

"Could we just call a spade a spade?" remarked Bird and continued:

“Racism has been impacting the WNBA well before this year, this is not a new thing. In that way, I do think Caitlin’s being used as a pawn."

She continued:

"Caitlin didn't bring racism to the WNBA. This has been happening. And that, I think, has been a shock for all of us."
"That other people are surprised by this. We've been trying to tell you."

You can watch the podcast episode here.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

Talk of racism centered on WNBA players as viewership increased recently started in Clark's college basketball days and her rivalry with Chicago Sky star Angel Reese.

Reese, who is Black, opened up about the death threats she faced online as she rose to stardom in an April press conference. "I'm still a human," she said tearfully as she talked about the online abuse she suffered since winning the national championship.




Bird said that as a player she would have almost joked, "I would've loved to shut up and dribble."

She explained to Rapinoe:

"In so many ways, I would've loved to have been valued as a basketball player. I would have loved to have been spoken about just for my play. I think everybody in the league can say that."
“But nobody ever let us do that. So what happened? We started to build a backbone, a little bit of an identity."
"We understood that in order to push our league forward we were gonna have to combat these things."
“And then you know what else we learned? A, it feels good to stand up for yourself, it feels even better to stand up for others."
"We started to learn people were learning from us and able to follow us in a different way, and who are we following? Black women.”





Bird added that she was "sad" that the conversation is still not centered around basketball. "We're still not allowed to be focused on for our basketball play," she said, before clarifying that they're not going to stop addressing these issues.

She added:

"That'll always exist in the fabric of our league. But we still aren't talking about basketball."

Bird's comments also followed Clark condemning her team's racist fanbase. During last Wednesday's team exit interviews, Clark said:

“It’s definitely upsetting… Nobody really should be facing any sort of racism, hurtful, disrespectful, hateful comments and threats. Those aren’t fans, those are trolls."

The same week, Connecticut Sun star Alyssa Thomas and coach Stephanie White condemned racism leveled at WNBA players by the Indiana Fever fanbase.

“I think that in my 11-year career, I never experienced the racial comments like from the Indiana Fever fan base," said Thomas, following her team finishing a sweep of the Indiana Fever from last week's opening round of playoffs.

Thomas added:

“It’s unacceptable and honestly there’s no place for it."
"We’ve been professional throughout the whole entire thing, but I’ve never been called the things that I’ve been called on social media, and there’s no place for it.”

WNBA players and their union have criticized Commissioner Cathy Engelbert for doing a “disservice to the majority” of the league amidst the players facing racist abuse online.

Following the comments citing racist abuse, the WNBA defended its players in a statement, saying:

“The WNBA is a competitive league with some of the most elite athletes in the world."
"While we welcome a growing fan base, the WNBA will not tolerate racist, derogatory, or threatening comments made about players, teams and anyone affiliated with the league.”
"League security is actively monitoring threat-related activity and will work directly with teams and arenas to take appropriate measures, to include involving law enforcements, as necessary."

Latest News

Haley Joel Osment as JD Vance; Vance attempting to buy donuts
2024 Election

Haley Joel Osment's Impression Of JD Vance Trying To Buy A Donut Is Hilariously Spot On

More from Trending

Screenshot of Donald Trump; Kamala Harris
@KamalaHQ/X; Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Harris Campaign Calls Out Trump's Half-Full Rally Crowd In Hilarious Video

After former President Donald Trump claimed "only he" can draw huge rally crowds, Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign mocked him after a video emerged showing that Trump had spoken at a rally in a half-full gymnasium.

Trump arrived an hour and a half late to his rally in Saginaw, Michigan, on Thursday night and boasted:

Keep ReadingShow less
Mike Collins; J.D. Vance
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

MAGA Rep. Dragged For Sharing Bizarrely Doctored Photo Of Vance With Chiseled Jawline

Georgia Republican Representative Mike Collins left X users baffled after sharing a photo of Vance that had clearly been photoshopped to give the vice presidential candidate more pronounced cheekbones and a stronger jawline.

Collins bizarrely shared a noticeably edited image of Vance’s face, altered to appear slimmer with exaggerated features, including what looked like a chin implant.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jennifer Aniston
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston Settles Debate After Infamous 'Friends' Dress Looks Different Color In 4K

Hollywood A-lister Jennifer Aniston has entered the chat concerning the debate involving the "commando" dress that her character Rachel Green wore in an infamous Friends episode.

In the second episode of the third season, titled, “The One Where No One’s Ready," the characters scramble to get ready for a high-profile event at Ross' museum.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Mariah Carey
@MariahCarey/X

Mariah Carey Hilariously Shuts Down People Trying To 'Rush' Her Into Christmas Season In Viral Video

Pop icon Mariah Carey, who has become the annual harbinger of the Christmas season, shared a hilarious new video teasing her fans who are trying to "rush" her into the holidays.

Each year, "All I Want for Christmas is You" can be heard pretty much everywhere around the globe. The holiday standard is from Carey's fourth studio album and first holiday album, Merry Christmas (1994). So great is its success that Carey is widely known as the "Queen of Christmas," and jokes about her "defrosting" in time for the holidays pop up each year.

Keep ReadingShow less
Julianne Hough
Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Julianne Hough Speaks Out After Body-Shaming Trolls Tell Her To 'Eat A Cheeseburger'

Dancing with the Stars host Julianne Hough responded to body-shaming comments after she posted a playful Instagram video of her enjoying her spa day clad in a snakeskin-patterned bikini.

The video, posted on September 29, showed the affable TV personality and dancer bumping and grinding in the sauna with a red light therapy mask on, taking a cold plunge after, and leaping about on a trampoline.

Keep ReadingShow less