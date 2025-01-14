Skip to content
Ricki Lake Believes TV Medium Predicted She'd Lose Her Home In LA Wildfires Just Months Ago

Tyler Henry; Ricki Lake; Ross Burningham
@rickilake/Instagram

The former talk show host shared a clip of her October 2024 appearance on the Netflix show Live from The Other Side with Tyler Henry in which Henry seemingly predicted Lake and her husband losing their home in the Los Angeles wildfires.

Peter Karleby
By Peter KarlebyJan 14, 2025
Actor and TV host Ricki Lake is one of the scores of celebrities who have lost their homes in the raging Los Angeles wildfires. And according to Lake, in her case, it was all foretold.

Lake shared a clip on Instagram of her and husband Ross Burningham from their October 2024 appearance on Netflix's Live from The Other Side with Tyler Henry, the streamer's show with the clairvoyant medium of the same name.

During their appearance, Henry seemed to see problems with their home pertaining to fire or water.

He told Lake and Burningham:

“If there was a loss of material objects from a fire and water, that’s the kind of weird distinction – it’s two separate things…"
“So we’re going to end up finding that there’s a story where, like, there was a house fire or something along those lines. A fire risk.”

In her Instagram post, Lake urged fans to watch Henry's show to see just how accurate he was in his premonition.

Lake wrote:

"The great @tylerhenrymedium called it! Less than three months ago, on Oct 15th, 2024 Ross and I were on Tyler’s show and guys, he SAW the fire.🔥 "

She also urged followers to keep victims of the fires in their thoughts, including Henry, whose home is also in the path of the Palisades fire. Lake said she is "praying for all those impacted by this ongoing nightmare."

Many of Lake's Instagram followers were just as awed by Henry's prediction as she was.

@officialchrismann/Instagram

@msamberpriley/Instagram

@paulinaporizkov/Instagram

@markjratcliffe/Instagram

@jennworldforlife/Instagram

@postmormonmystic/Instagram

But perhaps unsurprisingly, many others were skeptical at best, especially given that wildfires are almost always a yearly occurrence in Southern California (even if they're more of a summer phenomenon than a winter one).

@newcybersol/Instagram

@folsomabby/Instagram

@babbybill/Instagram

Many also wondered if Henry's prediction about "water" might pertain to what is unfortunately likely to happen once rain returns to Los Angeles—mudslides, which frequently accompany rain in Los Angeles, especially when fires have burned away all the vegetation on hillsides.

