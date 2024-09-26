Skip to content

Whoopi Explains Why Janet Jackson Deserves 'Grace' After False Claims About Harris' Race

Kamala Harris Gives 'Loser' Trump A Brutal Reminder About His Manufacturing Record

Kamala Harris; Donald Trump
CNN, Brandon Bell/Getty Images

During an economic speech in Pennsylvania, Kamala Harris called out Donald Trump's 'loser' record on manufacturing as president.

Sep 26, 2024
Democratic presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris railed into Republican challenger Donald Trump on the topic of economics, calling the former President the "biggest loser" on manufacturing jobs.

In a speech on Wednesday in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a key battleground state, Harris promised to "chart a new way forward" to grow "America’s middle class.”

She spoke on the economy and warned that Trump's plan to bring back huge tariffs on foreign imports would ultimately hurt middle-class Americans.

Harris said that Trump makes "big promises" and mentioned that her opponent "promised to bring back manufacturing jobs."

"If that sounds familiar it should," she told the crowd and continued:

"In 2016 he went out and made that very same promise about the Carrier plant in Indianapolis."
"You'll remember that Carrier then offshored 100s of jobs to Mexico under his watch."

"And it wasn't just there," said Harris before launching into her mic drop moment.

"All told, almost 200,000 manufacturing jobs were lost during his presidency, starting before the pandemic hit, making Trump one of the biggest losers ever on manufacturing."

And the crowd went wild.

You can watch a clip here.


Social media users weighed in in response.










The economy is a top issue for as many as 91% of American voters who believe the economy is an important issue for them.

Harris's speech comes at a time when polls show that voters believe Trump would do a better job at improving the economy by a small margin.

As such, Harris has made the economy and the cost of living major talking points during her recent campaign and is determined to roll out plans designed to benefit struggling middle-class Americans.

“I believe we have an extraordinary opportunity to make our middle class the engine of America’s prosperity, to build a stronger economy where everyone, everywhere has a chance to pursue their dreams and aspirations, and to ensure that the United States of America continues to out-innovate and out-compete the world,” Harris said.

