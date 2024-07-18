Justin Long Shares Wife Kate Bosworth's 'Really Romantic' Reaction To Him Pooping The Bed

Warning: soiler alert. Graphic bowel movement descriptions ahead.



Actor Justin Long had a romantic e-poo-phany about how much he loved his wife, actor Kate Bosworth, when he soiled the bed after suffering from food poisoning during a trip to Mexico.

Long had no problem with transparency when he shared his anecdote on the PIE with Kurt Sutter and Katey Sagal podcast about pooping in bed while Bosworth was asleep next to him.

Before experiencing his gastrointestinal distress, the He's Just Not That Into You actor said he was so sick that he was hooked up to an IV that Bosworth held in her hand as she followed him during his runs to the bathroom.

"It was like Dumb and Dumber," he recalled of the embarrassing scenario, similar to a scene from 1994's gross-out buddy-comedy film, adding that it was "really comically unloading."

However, he was not aware of the bowel blunder that was to come.

Long continued:



"At one point that night, I woke up, and there's no other way to say this, I can't dance around it: I had s*** the bed."

"I had s*** the bed, and she was in the bed."

You can listen to him recounting the incident here.

Boston Cream Pie with Justin Long youtu.be

Long said he adoringly looked at Bosworth, who was patient with him and reassured him that everything was going to be fine.



"I thought about how much I just love this person," he thought in the moment and was enamored of how she never judged him or made him feel bad about his poo-dicament.

"I just felt so lucky," he said, adding:

"I was sh**ting my brains out and she was looking at me lovingly ... and I just thought that it was really romantic."

In January 2022, it was reported that Long and Bosworth were dating.

A month after they confirmed their engagement in April 2023, Long let it slip that they were married when he referred to Bosworth as his "now-wife" on the May 9 episode of his Life Is Short podcast.



Long inadvertently revealed to guest Kyra Sedgwick that he was a married man when recalling his time filming his 2022 horror flick Barbarian in Bulgaria.

“I was there while I was like really falling in love with my now-wife,” he said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

He continued:



“And she came to visit and I had never been comfortable with … set visits, I was never crazy about."

"I liked separating the relationship. ... But, I loved having her there and we just had the most magical time.”

“It helped me having her there. She helped me with scenes and it was the best. It was great," he said.

Little did he know then just how much she was going to be there for him on a future trip to Mexico.

