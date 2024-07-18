Skip to content
Jon Stewart Just Pointed Out The Weird Noise MTG Made During Her RNC Speech—And Now We Can't Unhear It

Picture of Marjorie Taylor Greene seen on "The Daily Show" with Jon Stewart
The Daily Show

During her speech at the Republican National Convention, Marjorie Taylor Greene seemed to make a bizarre noise as she spoke, and Jon Stewart can't stop mocking her for it.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiJul 18, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

Jon Stewart had a lot to unpack on Tuesday's airing of The Daily Show, given a wild week that included the shocking assassination attempt on former Republican President Donald Trump as well as the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, which kicked off on Monday.

One specific highlight from the opening night of the RNC that Jon couldn't help but fixate on was far-right Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene making strange sounds while addressing delegates during her speech.

Stewart referred to MTG as "one particular fiery member of Congress" who "struggled mightily as her body rejected the unity theme as though it were transplanted like a monkey heart."

During her speech, MTG referred to Trump as the "Founding Father of the America First movement" and raised her fist as the rallying attendees cheered.

"Make America successful again," she said, followed by a muffled giggling sound. It was not a one-off occurrence.

The strange affectation was heard again as she continued telling the crowd to help make the nation "wealthy again" and once more after stressing, "the country we deserve."

You can listen for yourself in the clip below.

Jon Stewart Tackles the RNC and Trump Assassination Attempt | The Daily Showyoutu.be

Viewers were not just hearing things.

Stewart wondered:

"She knows she's making that noise, right?"
"Or is that the noise she makes when the interior monologue is going, ’Marjorie, there’s gonna be plenty of time to talk about Satanic Democrats, just keep it in, Marjorie, just... ”

He continued to mimic MTG's imagined inner dialogue of resisting the urge to lash out instead of keeping the peace for the sake of the cause.

Social media users were weirded out by MTG's nervous laughter, or whatever it was.



Elsewhere, people were unnerved by MTG's speech in general.








Donald Trump will close out the four-day gathering with an acceptance speech for the Republican nomination on Thursday night, the theme for which is reportedly "Make America Great Once Again."

[Insert strange giggling noises]

Screenshot of J.D. Vance
JD Vance Got Laughs With A Cringey 'Political Violence' Joke During His RNC Speech

