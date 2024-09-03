Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

U.S. Paralympian Says She Was Accused Of Not Being 'As Disabled' As Other Athletes After Silver Medal Win

Christie Raleigh Crossley
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOPC

Swimmer Christie Raleigh Crossley says she's been 'verbally accosted' by other athletes as well as online bullies who question her disability after she won a silver medal in the 50-meter freestyle S9/S10 race at the 2024 Paralympics.

Koh Mochizuki
By Koh MochizukiSep 03, 2024
Koh Mochizuki

Koh Mochizuki is a Los Angeles based actor whose work has been spotted anywhere from Broadway stages to Saturday Night Live.

He received his B.A. in English literature and is fluent in Japanese.

In addition to being a neophyte photographer, he is a huge Disney aficionado and is determined to conquer all Disney parks in the world to publish a photographic chronicle one day. Mickey goals.

Instagram: kohster Twitter: @kohster1 Flickr: nyckmo

See Full Bio

U.S. Paralympic swimmer Christie Raleigh Crossley won the silver medal at the 2024 Summer Paralympics in Paris, but their proud moment left them emotionally distressed when their physical abilities were questioned and led to bullying.

Crossley, who is married with three children and uses she/her and they/them pronouns, set a world record in the preliminary 50-meter freestyle in the S9 class after touching the wall at 27.28.

But after they medaled silver in the final, which combined swimmers in the S9 and S10 impairment classifications, Crossley said they were verbally accosted by another athlete who accused them of cheating for not being a disabled athlete.

The 37-year-old opened up about the criticism surrounding their disability, telling USA Today:

“It’s so great that I just broke a world record and won my first Paralympic medal on the same day."


Crossley added:

“But I got off a bus and got verbally accosted by another athlete from another country.”


Fighting tears, Crossley opened up about the challenges of being a disabled athlete and how it has affected their life.

“To be told online by all of these bullies that I’m somehow not as disabled as I appear just because I can swim faster than them is pretty devastating," they said.

Crossley sustained major injuries from several accidents in the past that left them permanently impaired, including being hit by a drunk driver while crossing the street in 2007, leaving them with three herniated discs in their neck and one in their lower back.

On another occasion when they were struck by a car as a pedestrian, the blunt force trauma from the incident led to the development of a non-cancerous tumor in their brain.

Doctors discovered the blood tumor and bleeding on the brain after Crossley was accidentally struck in the head with ice while playing a snowball fight with their son in December 2018.

The bleeding on the brain, coupled with the surgical procedure to extract the tumor by removing part of the skull, caused paralysis on Crossley's left side of the body.

According to the news outlet, athlete classification in para-sport, which is governed by the IPC Athlete Classification Code and Standards, is based on "the degree of impairment as determined by a trained physician."

However, the process has long been scrutinized for being imperfect, given that the lines between classifications can be blurry.




Crossley said they met with a representative for athlete safety in the Paralympic Village following the bullying incident and online messages from trolls who accused them of not being a qualified competitor.

Latest News

More from Trending

Screenshot of Donald Trump; Screenshot of Trump supporters leaving a Trump rally
@patriottakes/X; PTL Radio Show

Trump Gets Brutal Reminder After Claiming He Does The 'Impossible' At His Rallies

Former President Donald Trump was widely mocked after claiming it's "virtually impossible" to speak at his rallies for so long without anyone leaving, and he got instantly fact-checked.

In a conversation with podcaster Lex Fridman, who asked Trump about the difference between success in business and in politics, Trump implied that his ability to captivate audiences ensures that people stay engaged during his rallies.

Keep ReadingShow less
Billy Corgan
Timothy Norris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Billy Corgan Shows Off His 'Port Wine' Birthmarks To Highlight Body Positivity In Powerful Post

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan shared a photo of the birthmarks on his arm in an effort to embrace the uniqueness that makes each of us special in a powerful Instagram post embracing body positivity.

The 57-year-old singer and songwriter, a member of the Smashing Pumpkins since 1988, posted a photo of him proudly displaying his "port wine" birthmarks on his left forearm.

Keep ReadingShow less
Split screen shots of Donald Trump at a discussion with Moms for Liberty
C-SPAN

Trump Claims Schools Perform 'Operations' To Make Kids Trans In Utterly Bonkers Rant

Former President and 2024 Republican nominee Donald Trump appeared for a discussion with the anti-LGBTQ+ organization Moms for Liberty and falsely claimed that U.S. schools were performing surgery on children to make them trans.

Moms for Liberty is an influential voice within the Republican party that started in January 2021 to protest COVID-19 measures including mask mandates and vaccines.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of J.D. Vance attempting to shake the hand of Marcy Kaptur
@RpsAgainstTrump/X

JD Vance's Awkward Attempt At A Handshake On An Ohio Picket Line Has The Internet Cringing

Former President Donald Trump's running mate J.D. Vance is facing widespread mockery after his attempt at shaking the hand of Democratic Ohio Representative Marcy Kaptur on a United Auto Workers (UAW) picket line went awry.

The moment took place at the Toledo Assembly Complex in Toledo; the plant seems to be affiliated with Stellantis, one of the Big Three automakers that UAW workers are striking against.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jenna Ortega; Winony Ryder with sunglasses
@hitsradiouk/TikTok, @jennaslipfrekl/X

Winona Ryder And Jenna Ortega Have Sweet Reaction To Going 'Viral' With Sunglasses Moment

Winona Ryder commented on her sudden viral moment after Beetlejuice Beetlejuice co-star and onscreen daughter Jenna Ortega supported her in a frenzied encounter with the press at the Venice Film Festival.

Last week the pair was en route to the Venice premiere for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the sequel to Tim Burton's 1988 horror-fantasy flick Beetlejuice, which reunites Ryder as Lydia Deetz with fellow original stars Michael Keaton in the titular role and Catherine O'Hara returning as Delia Deetz.

Keep ReadingShow less