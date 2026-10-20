Couple Appears Completely Unbothered By Burning Rubble And Riots Just Feet Away From Paris Café

Protests are continuing across Europe in response to rising costs of living and declining resources and public services, and it's a constant thought lingering on the minds of many Europeans, wondering if the unrest will come to their city next.

But that was as far from the truth as possible for one couple in Paris who decided they were going to have a cup of coffee, in peace or not.

In fact, they perfectly recreated the "This is fine" meme, which features a dog in a hat, sitting in a room being consumed by flames, looking at a cup of coffee on the table in front of him and saying that line.

In a video that's gone viral, a couple was seated at an indoor-outdoor cafe in Paris near the Arc de Triomphe. Rioters and large flames could be seen in the background, part of the larger unrest happening in the most central part of Paris.

The couple sat comfortably talking to each other, and other than a jogger passing through the chaos, the couple paid no mind to what was going on beyond their table, just sipping away at their drinks and smoking cigarettes over an otherwise quiet chat.

All that was missing was one of them smiling and saying, "This is fine," before sipping their beverage.

You can watch the video here:

Viewers were a mixture of shocked and bemused by the couple's reaction to what was going on around them.

























Though the couple was not particularly interested in what was going on beyond the parameters of the cafe's terrace, approximately 2,500 arrests were made last weekend in response to the riots, with central Paris responsible for 855 of those arrests.

Since then, French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has imposed curfews throughout much of France, including Paris, Marseille, and other major cities across the country.