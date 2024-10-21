Kristen Bell Reveals Hilariously NSFW Joke That Was Slipped Into 'Frozen' Song Lyrics

Kristen Bell revealed that a NSFW joke "slid under the radar" and made it into the final cut of Frozen, and “For the First Time in Forever” will never hit the same again.
In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the actor rewatched some of her notable performances, adding her own commentary along the way.
When a scene from the 2013 phenomenon Frozen appeared, the Veronica Marsstar couldn't help but sing along.
As her character Princess Anna began to sing "For the First Time in Forever," Bell joined in.
But as the actor sang the line, “Why have a ballroom with no balls?” she giggled.
“How did we get that joke in there? Come on."
She then revealed, “We slid it in under the radar."
Bell explained:
“It almost didn’t make it in, but then we were like ‘What are you talking about? That’s not what it means. Don’t be a perv.’"
You can watch below.
While many viewers believed this new nugget of knowledge to be quite hilarious...
...others were in denial that the line was in any way intended to be dirty.
Later in the interview, Bell shared that voicing Anna was a dream come true.
“When I finally got the opportunity I was thrilled, and it occurred to me that I would do anything they asked me to."
She added, however, that she wanted the audience to be able to see themselves in the princess.
“But what I should be valiantly striving for is to create a character that I really needed to see when I was 11 years old — which was someone like this character. Thankfully they let me do it.”
“I want her to wake up with drool in her mouth and I want her to snore and I want her to talk too much and too fast and wear her heart on her sleeve and trip over things."
“The real quirk for a girl who is lovable but not as put together. And thankfully this whole experience was really collaborative and some of those things they wrote in and others they didn’t, and they kind of let me take the reigns.”
You can watch the full segment below.
