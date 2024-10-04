Jennifer Aniston Addresses The Wildest Tabloid Rumors About Her—And Confirms Some Are True

During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, Jennifer Aniston addressed some of the wildest tabloid rumors spread about her...

And some of them are actually true.

Kimmel began the confession session by showing the Morning Show star a recent front cover of a tabloid that read “The Truth About Jen & Barack!” with “Michelle betrayed as Aniston steals her husband’s attention” underneath.

Of course, Aniston denied this particular claim, sharing with the host that she'd actually only met the former president one time.

But Kimmel wasn't done just yet.

He decided to open an entire can of rumor worms about Aniston over the years, starting with allegations that she'd had a “salmon sperm facial.”

A look of surprise followed by embarrassment washed over the actor's face, as she divulged that although she wasn't exactly sure how the sperm was extracted, she did undergo that particular treatment.

“I just took the woman’s word that’s what it was and I was like, sure."

The Friends icon also admitted to having a Ziploc bag full of her therapist's ashes and to being forced to belly dance for her family at gatherings when she was a child.

And she does, in fact, travel with jars of olives.

When Kimmel asked if there was any truth to the buzz that she was one time asked for an autograph while she was naked in a sauna, Aniston revealed the fan actually asked for a picture.

But not all of the presented gossip was factual.

No, The Break-up star did not have a $4000 anti-aging water filter for her dogs installed in her home, nor is she a black belt in Jujitsu.

You can watch below.

People on social media were quite entertained by the verified truths.

And overall, they thought the way Aniston reacted to the entire segment was pretty endearing.

You can watch the full interview below.

We can never get enough of her.