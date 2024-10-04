Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Jennifer Aniston Addresses The Wildest Tabloid Rumors About Her—And Confirms Some Are True

YouTube screenshot of Jennifer Aniston from interview
Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

The Friends star responded on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to some of the craziest rumors about her, including that she's had a "salmon sperm facial" and has her late therapist's ashes in a Ziploc bag.

AB Keith
By AB KeithOct 04, 2024
AB Keith
AB Keith is an educator turned roadtripper who is currently teaching virtually while touring the USA. Her dream is to visit all the national parks and create a series of nonfiction children's books about NP adventures through the eyes of her dog, Backpack Benny.
See Full Bio

During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, Jennifer Aniston addressed some of the wildest tabloid rumors spread about her...

And some of them are actually true.

Kimmel began the confession session by showing the Morning Show star a recent front cover of a tabloid that read “The Truth About Jen & Barack!” with “Michelle betrayed as Aniston steals her husband’s attention” underneath.

Of course, Aniston denied this particular claim, sharing with the host that she'd actually only met the former president one time.

But Kimmel wasn't done just yet.

He decided to open an entire can of rumor worms about Aniston over the years, starting with allegations that she'd had a “salmon sperm facial.”

A look of surprise followed by embarrassment washed over the actor's face, as she divulged that although she wasn't exactly sure how the sperm was extracted, she did undergo that particular treatment.

“I just took the woman’s word that’s what it was and I was like, sure."

The Friends icon also admitted to having a Ziploc bag full of her therapist's ashes and to being forced to belly dance for her family at gatherings when she was a child.

And she does, in fact, travel with jars of olives.

When Kimmel asked if there was any truth to the buzz that she was one time asked for an autograph while she was naked in a sauna, Aniston revealed the fan actually asked for a picture.

But not all of the presented gossip was factual.

No, The Break-up star did not have a $4000 anti-aging water filter for her dogs installed in her home, nor is she a black belt in Jujitsu.

You can watch below.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

People on social media were quite entertained by the verified truths.

Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

And overall, they thought the way Aniston reacted to the entire segment was pretty endearing.

Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

You can watch the full interview below.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

We can never get enough of her.

