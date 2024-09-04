Skip to content

Laura Ingraham Reassures JD Vance That He's 'Really Funny'—And The Cringe Is Real

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Paralympic Runner In Tears After Being Stripped Of Medal Following 'Critical Mistake' At End Of Race

Jaryd Clifford on the ground after race
Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Visually-impaired Australian Paralympic runner Jaryd Clifford shared on Instagram that he was 'shattered' by the error that he and his guide made after being disqualified in the men's T13 5000-meter final despite finishing in third place.

AB Keith
By AB KeithSep 04, 2024
AB Keith
AB Keith is an educator turned roadtripper who is currently teaching virtually while touring the USA. Her dream is to visit all the national parks and create a series of nonfiction children's books about NP adventures through the eyes of her dog, Backpack Benny.
See Full Bio

Australian Paralympic runner Jaryd Clifford said he was "devastated" after being stripped of his bronze medal in the T13 5000-meter final for vision-impaired athletes.

Clifford took to Instagram to share his heartbreak after it was determined that the tether to his guide Matt Clarke was released just shy of the finish line, resulting in disqualification.

He wrote:

“I’m absolutely devastated that we made such a critical mistake out there today."
"Remaining tethered is a fundamental rule in guiding and I’m shattered that I lost my mind in those final metres."
"I felt good, I have so much more to give and I promise I’ll bring everything I’ve got for the 1500m on Tuesday."

Clifford then thanked all of his fans and loved ones for their outpouring of support.

"I’m feeling so much love, I’ve got a great team of people around me."
"Sport can be a cruel beast at times, but the tough times are what make the good times so great."

The three-time Paralympic medalist finished his post by expressing his gratitude for his guides Tim Logan, who ran with him the first 2000 meters, and Clarke.

"Couldn’t be prouder to have worn the Australian singlet alongside my best mates @timlogann and @mattiiclarke ❤️"

Viewers of the post shared Clifford's heartbreak.

@jarydclifford/Instagram

@jarydclifford/Instagram

@jarydclifford/Instagram

@jarydclifford/Instagram

@jarydclifford/Instagram

But they applauded him for a race well run, nonetheless.

@jarydclifford/Instagram

@jarydclifford/Instagram

@jarydclifford/Instagram

@jarydclifford/Instagram

@jarydclifford/Instagram

@jarydclifford/Instagram

@jarydclifford/Instagram

Unfortunately, Clifford barely missed out on a bronze yet again on Tuesday, coming in fourth by just .01 of a second in the 1500-meter final.

Clifford previously took home two silvers and a bronze from Tokyo and broke the world record for the T12 1500-meter event in 2021.

After the 1500, he told reporters:

“It’s almost so ridiculous that it’s funny."
“I get DQ’d in the last meter and [miss bronze again by] 0.01. It’s crazy that it’s three years of work and the last meter of both races can define all of that."
"It’s pretty brutal."

We're just gutted for him, but we're glad he's taking it all in stride.

Latest News

More from Trending

Billy Corgan
Timothy Norris/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Billy Corgan Shows Off His 'Port Wine' Birthmarks To Highlight Body Positivity In Powerful Post

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan shared a photo of the birthmarks on his arm in an effort to embrace the uniqueness that makes each of us special in a powerful Instagram post embracing body positivity.

The 57-year-old singer and songwriter, a member of the Smashing Pumpkins since 1988, posted a photo of him proudly displaying his "port wine" birthmarks on his left forearm.

Keep ReadingShow less
Split screen shots of Donald Trump at a discussion with Moms for Liberty
C-SPAN

Trump Claims Schools Perform 'Operations' To Make Kids Trans In Utterly Bonkers Rant

Former President and 2024 Republican nominee Donald Trump appeared for a discussion with the anti-LGBTQ+ organization Moms for Liberty and falsely claimed that U.S. schools were performing surgery on children to make them trans.

Moms for Liberty is an influential voice within the Republican party that started in January 2021 to protest COVID-19 measures including mask mandates and vaccines.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of J.D. Vance attempting to shake the hand of Marcy Kaptur
@RpsAgainstTrump/X

JD Vance's Awkward Attempt At A Handshake On An Ohio Picket Line Has The Internet Cringing

Former President Donald Trump's running mate J.D. Vance is facing widespread mockery after his attempt at shaking the hand of Democratic Ohio Representative Marcy Kaptur on a United Auto Workers (UAW) picket line went awry.

The moment took place at the Toledo Assembly Complex in Toledo; the plant seems to be affiliated with Stellantis, one of the Big Three automakers that UAW workers are striking against.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jenna Ortega; Winony Ryder with sunglasses
@hitsradiouk/TikTok, @jennaslipfrekl/X

Winona Ryder And Jenna Ortega Have Sweet Reaction To Going 'Viral' With Sunglasses Moment

Winona Ryder commented on her sudden viral moment after Beetlejuice Beetlejuice co-star and onscreen daughter Jenna Ortega supported her in a frenzied encounter with the press at the Venice Film Festival.

Last week the pair was en route to the Venice premiere for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the sequel to Tim Burton's 1988 horror-fantasy flick Beetlejuice, which reunites Ryder as Lydia Deetz with fellow original stars Michael Keaton in the titular role and Catherine O'Hara returning as Delia Deetz.

Keep ReadingShow less
Yulia Putintseva; screenshot from viral video of Putintseva and US Open ball girl
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Tennis Star Apologizes After Rude Treatment Of U.S. Open Ball Girl Sparks Backlash

Russian-born Kazakhstani pro tennis player Yulia Putintseva apologized for her shady treatment of a U.S. Open ball girl who was trying to pass her new tennis balls on the court during the third round play.

In viral clips, the world No. 27 player seemingly signaled to the ball girl to supply her with new balls, but Putintseva stood motionless, with her arms down to the side, and let two of the thrown balls bounce off her body without bothering to go after them.

Keep ReadingShow less