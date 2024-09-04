Paralympic Runner In Tears After Being Stripped Of Medal Following 'Critical Mistake' At End Of Race

Australian Paralympic runner Jaryd Clifford said he was "devastated" after being stripped of his bronze medal in the T13 5000-meter final for vision-impaired athletes.

Clifford took to Instagram to share his heartbreak after it was determined that the tether to his guide Matt Clarke was released just shy of the finish line, resulting in disqualification.

He wrote:

“I’m absolutely devastated that we made such a critical mistake out there today."

"Remaining tethered is a fundamental rule in guiding and I’m shattered that I lost my mind in those final metres."

"I felt good, I have so much more to give and I promise I’ll bring everything I’ve got for the 1500m on Tuesday."

Clifford then thanked all of his fans and loved ones for their outpouring of support.

"I’m feeling so much love, I’ve got a great team of people around me."

"Sport can be a cruel beast at times, but the tough times are what make the good times so great."

The three-time Paralympic medalist finished his post by expressing his gratitude for his guides Tim Logan, who ran with him the first 2000 meters, and Clarke.

"Couldn’t be prouder to have worn the Australian singlet alongside my best mates @timlogann and @mattiiclarke ❤️"

Viewers of the post shared Clifford's heartbreak.

But they applauded him for a race well run, nonetheless.

Unfortunately, Clifford barely missed out on a bronze yet again on Tuesday, coming in fourth by just .01 of a second in the 1500-meter final.

Clifford previously took home two silvers and a bronze from Tokyo and broke the world record for the T12 1500-meter event in 2021.

After the 1500, he told reporters:

“It’s almost so ridiculous that it’s funny."

“I get DQ’d in the last meter and [miss bronze again by] 0.01. It’s crazy that it’s three years of work and the last meter of both races can define all of that."

"It’s pretty brutal."

We're just gutted for him, but we're glad he's taking it all in stride.