Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

U.S. Olympic Gymnast Hezly Rivera Gives Hilariously Blunt Assessment Of Olympic Village Food

TikTok screenshot of Hezly Rivera; TikTok screenshot of Simone Biles
Daily Mail/TikTok

After a reporter asked what the gold medal-winning gymnasts think of French food, Biles weighed in with a measured response before teammate Hezly Rivera bluntly chimed in to say, 'I don't think it's very good.'

AB Keith
By AB KeithAug 02, 2024
AB Keith
AB Keith is an educator turned roadtripper who is currently teaching virtually while touring the USA. Her dream is to visit all the national parks and create a series of nonfiction children's books about NP adventures through the eyes of her dog, Backpack Benny.
See Full Bio

Hezly Rivera is not impressed with the food in the Olympic Village, and she literally let the whole world know.

Her blunt assessment followed a well thought-out and calculated response by Biles who said in a press conference on Tuesday (you know, after the team's gold-medal finish) that the food was "healthier" than the French food options outside of the village.

“OK, here’s the thing. I don’t think we’re having proper French cuisine in the village like you guys might be eating because you’re outside the village."

She added:

“For the athletes, it’s a little bit more healthier?”

Biles' 16-year-old teammate Rivera, however, had a more blunt take on the cuisine, verbalizing what Biles was really thinking.

“I don’t think it’s very good, at least what we’re having in the dining hall."

She did clarify that she does, in fact, like French food, but that's not exactly what they're being served.

“I definitely think French food is good, but what we’re having in there, I don’t think it’s the best."

Rivera did note, however:

"But it gets the job done.”

According to NBC News, Biles jumped back in and added:

“I thought the pizza was good."

You can watch below.

@dailymail

Paris Olympics' catering might need Simone Biles' magic touch. The gymnastics star gave a thumbs-down to the Olympic Village's food, suggesting athletes seek "real" French cuisine outside. Following the U.S. women's team gold win on July 30, Biles noted the village food was healthier but not authentic. Teammate Hezly Rivera was more blunt, saying the food wasn't great. Despite using fresh, local produce, organizers faced criticism, leading to a promise of improvements. #olympic #olympicvillage #simonebiles #gymnastics

People on social media were highly entertained over Rivera's struggle to remain polite while also being honest.

@dailymail/TikTok

@dailymail/TikTok

@dailymail/TikTok

@dailymail/TikTok

@dailymail/TikTok

@dailymail/TikTok

@dailymail/TikTok

@dailymail/TikTok

@dailymail/TikTok

@dailymail/TikTok

@dailymail/TikTok

Thankfully, head coach Cecile Landi alerted the masses that they can "calm down" because Biles got her hands on some pain au chocolat.

We sure hope she shared with Hezly!

Latest News

Meghan McCain; Donald Trump; Kamala Harris
2024 Election

Meghan McCain Has Three-Word Warning For Republicans After Harris' Epic Atlanta Rally

Roy Wood Jr.; Donald Trump
2024 Election

Roy Wood Jr. Hilariously Drags Trump For Claiming Kamala Harris 'Turned Black'

More from Trending/viral-tiktok-videos

Screenshot of Donald Trump on The Ingraham Angle
YouTube/FoxNews

Trump Gets Epic Grammar Lesson After Saying He Doesn't 'Want Pronouns' On Fox News

Critics quickly gave former President Donald Trump an epic grammar lesson after he told Fox News personality Laura Ingraham that he doesn't "want pronouns."

Trump made the ridiculous statement in response to Ingraham's remark that Vice President Kamala Harris—who is the presumptive Democratic nominee now that President Joe Biden has withdrawn from the presidential race—has “she/her” in her social media bio to indicate her pronouns.

Keep ReadingShow less
Katie Ledecky; X screenshot of young fan
Deepbluemedia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images; NBC

Little Girl's Enthusiastic Reaction To Katie Ledecky Waving At Her Is Everything

Between Snoop Dogg carrying the torch, USA women bringing home the country's first medal in rugby, Clark Kent Stephen Nedoroscik coming in clutch, FAAFO the Golden Girls winning it all, and Lee Kiefer becoming the first American fencer to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals, the 2024 summer Olympic games in Paris have already hit us in all the feels.

Or so we thought.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshots of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris
ABC News; KHOU-11

Kamala Harris Perfectly Shames Donald Trump For Unhinged Racist Attack

Vice President Kamala Harris called out former President Donald Trump for claiming she "happened to turn Black” and suggesting that “all of a sudden, she made a turn” in her racial identity.

At the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention in Chicago, Trump was asked if he agreed with Republicans who have labeled Harris as a "DEI hire." Trump, who has previously supported the racist "birther" conspiracy theory claiming that President Barack Obama is not a U.S. citizen, responded by casting doubts on Harris's heritage.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ozzy Osbourne; Britney Spears
Daniel Knighton/Getty Images, Steve Granitz/WireImage/GettyImages

Ozzy Osbourne's 'Apology' To Britney Spears For Mocking Her Dancing Skills Angers Fans Even More

Heavy metal rocker Ozzy Osbourne's so-called apology wasn't good enough for fans of Britney Spears after he trashed her dancing videos on Instagram.

The 75-year-old former frontman for Black Sabbath had apparently just about had it with the pop singer's dancing videos, which are a guilty pleasure for some of her diehard fans.

Keep ReadingShow less
Simone Biles
Alvaro Diaz/Europa Press via Getty Images

Simone Biles Changes NSFW Team Nickname To Something More PG—And It's Kind Of Perfect

Simone Biles just revealed a newer, family-friendlier name for Team USA, and it's absolutely perfect.

Following the U.S. women's gymnastics team Olympic gold medal finish in Paris on Tuesday, former Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman asked the team, comprising Biles, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee and Hezly Rivera, about their team name.

Keep ReadingShow less