U.S. Olympic Gymnast Hezly Rivera Gives Hilariously Blunt Assessment Of Olympic Village Food

Hezly Rivera is not impressed with the food in the Olympic Village, and she literally let the whole world know.
Her blunt assessment followed a well thought-out and calculated response by Biles who said in a press conference on Tuesday (you know, after the team's gold-medal finish) that the food was "healthier" than the French food options outside of the village.
“OK, here’s the thing. I don’t think we’re having proper French cuisine in the village like you guys might be eating because you’re outside the village."
She added:
“For the athletes, it’s a little bit more healthier?”
Biles' 16-year-old teammate Rivera, however, had a more blunt take on the cuisine, verbalizing what Biles was really thinking.
“I don’t think it’s very good, at least what we’re having in the dining hall."
She did clarify that she does, in fact, like French food, but that's not exactly what they're being served.
“I definitely think French food is good, but what we’re having in there, I don’t think it’s the best."
Rivera did note, however:
"But it gets the job done.”
According to NBC News, Biles jumped back in and added:
“I thought the pizza was good."
You can watch below.
@dailymail
People on social media were highly entertained over Rivera's struggle to remain polite while also being honest.
Thankfully, head coach Cecile Landi alerted the masses that they can "calm down" because Biles got her hands on some pain au chocolat.
We sure hope she shared with Hezly!