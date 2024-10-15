Skip to content

People Reveal Signs That You're Falling Out Of Love With Your Partner

Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Gene Simmons Sparks Backlash From 'DWTS' Fans After His 'Creepy' Comments As Guest Judge

Gene Simmons as guest judge
ABC

Fans of the reality competition show were not impressed with the rocker, who frequently commented on female dancers' looks instead of the dance routines while he was a guest judge for "Hair Metal Night."

AB Keith
By AB KeithOct 15, 2024
AB Keith
AB Keith is an educator turned roadtripper who is currently teaching virtually while touring the USA. Her dream is to visit all the national parks and create a series of nonfiction children's books about NP adventures through the eyes of her dog, Backpack Benny.
See Full Bio

People on social media are calling out Gene Simmons for his "creepy" comments made towards female dancers during his stint as a guest judge on Dancing with the Stars.

The former KISS rocker appeared on Tuesday night’s "Hair Metal Night" episode, but he quickly sparked backlash from viewers and contestants alike as his cringy feedback targeted appearances versus dance routines.

After 24-year-old Pretty Little Liars star Chandler Kinney's performance, the bassist said that she “fogged up my glasses.”

Simmons added:

“I don’t know what to tell you."
"You move me, not just with your gyrations and so on, but your beautiful face and how you were into the emotion of it."

Elsewhere during the October 8 episode, he told Danny Amendola and his pro dancer partner Witney Carson that he wasn't sure "which one is more hot."

He continued, telling Amendola that his partner is “one of the more beautiful women on the planet.”

You can watch below.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

Needless to say, people online were swift with their reactions over the guest judge's gross behavior.






Others couldn't help but notice that Simmons scored contestants of color significantly lower than both his fellow judges.

In fact, reality TV star Phaedra Parks, who received 7s from all the judges with the exception of Simmons who gave her a 5, called the musician a "ding-a-ling," adding:

"I figured he didn't like short Black women."

And the masses didn't argue.




After the show, Kinney's partner Brandon Armstrong told US Weekly:

“I said, ‘Hold up now.'"
“I have two little sisters. I heard it. I said, ‘Wait, wait, wait.’”

Simmons later responded to the backlash, telling the Daily Mail:

"I stand by every word I said."

He added:

"I had a great time. The contestants were great. The show was great."

He also assured the Daily Mail that "everybody had a great time."

Speak for yourself.

Latest News

More from Entertainment

TikTok screenshots of woman on plane and TikToker
@rcrelated1/TikTok

Guy Divides TikTok After Calling Out Woman Who 'Stole' His Charger When He Left It On Plane

A man on TikTok went viral after posting a video calling out a woman who took his charger after he left it on a delayed flight.

But not all viewers were on the TikToker's side.

Keep ReadingShow less
100 dollar bills
Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash

People Break Down The Biggest Waste Of Money They've Seen Someone Pay

Despite the best efforts of the ancient Egyptians and other cultures around the globe, you can't take it with you—"it" meaning your Earthly wealth and possessions.

So, why not spend it all before you go? Except most of us don't know when we'll go, so the timing can be an issue.

Keep ReadingShow less
Picture of an artistic sculpture. It is a massive, rusted, white heart with blue eyes.
Photo by Adrianna Clavijo on Unsplash

Things That Most People Romanticize That Are Actually Horrible

When something seems too good to be true, it usually is.

That is one of life's first lessons.

Keep ReadingShow less
Screenshot of Kari Lake
12 News/YouTube

Kari Lake Dragged After Referring To IVF As 'UVF' Not Once But Three Times During Debate Rant

Failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake—currently vying for a seat in the Senate—was dragged after having some issues with the correct abbreviation for in vitro fertilization (IVF) while debating her Democratic challenger, Representative Ruben Gallego, on Wednesday.

Lake made the flub during a discussion about abortion after Gallego pointed out her previous support for abortion bans, including Arizona’s 100-year-old law that had no exceptions for rape or incest.

Keep ReadingShow less
Taylor Swift
Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

Taylor Swift Praised After Quietly Donating A Staggering Sum To Feed Hurricane Victims

Taylor Swift donated $5 million to help with relief efforts under way for those impacted by hurricanes Helene and Milton in the Southeastern U.S.

Hurricane Helene hit Florida’s Big Bend on September 26, causing hundreds of deaths. Hurricane Milton followed on October 10, making landfall near Siesta Key, Florida.

Keep ReadingShow less