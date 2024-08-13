Skip to content
Tom Daley Gets Choked Up After Announcing His Retirement From Diving In Emotional Interview

X screenshot of Tom Daley
@BBCSport/X

The five-time Olympic diver spoke to the BBC after returning to the UK following a silver medal performance in Paris—and he was visibly emotional when asked about his retirement from the sport.

AB Keith
By AB KeithAug 13, 2024
Tom Daley has officially announced his retirement from diving, and the five-time Olympian got a bit emotional discussing it with BBC.

Daley, who took home the silver medal from Paris in the men’s 10-meter synchronized diving alongside his diving partner Noah Williams, was overcome with emotion as he shared:

“It’s hard to talk about. It’s very hard to talk about."
"But you have to hang it up sometime. I’m very proud."

The diver quipped to British Vogue, where his retirement was first confirmed, that he had officially "completed the colors" with his new hardware after winning the bronze in both London and Rio de Janeiro and gold and a bronze in Tokyo.

And now Daley, who has two sons with his husband Dustin Lance Black, is looking forward to more time with his family.

“I want to be with my family."
"I’m really excited to spend some time with them, and just be able to feel a bit normal for a couple of days."

The five-time Olympic medalist had originally planned to retire after his two-podium run in Tokyo, but during a visit to the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs, his son, who is now six years old, told him he wanted to see his father dive at the Olympics.

So, he went in for one more.

And he couldn't be happier with the way things turned out, telling BBC:

“It’s just really overwhelming...I just feel very proud of my career.”
“I’m really happy with how everything’s gone."

With tears in his eyes, Daley continued:

“It’s always really hard to say goodbye to your sport. Lots of things to process. But I think it’s the right time."
"This year felt like such a bonus, and I got to compete in front of my family, my kids. I got to be a flag-bearer. Bucket list ticked off on every occasion.”

He finished:

“I guess it’s the end of an era, but I can look back on my 23 years and be very proud."

You can watch below.

Viewers of Daley's emotional interview caught a case of the sobs, as well.






Many also wished him all the happiness in his next chapter.




Several also took the opportunity to commend Daley for being a role model and representing the LGBTQ+ community in sports.



While speaking with British Vogue, Daley said that he was all butterflies going into this summer's games.

“It feels very, very surreal."
“I felt so incredibly nervous going into this, knowing it was my last Olympics. There was a lot of pressure and expectation."
"I was eager for it to be done..."

But afterwards, he knew he had made the right choice.

"...but when I walked out, and saw my husband [Lance] and kids [Robbie and Phoenix] and my friends and family in the audience, I was like, 'You know what? This is exactly why I did this. I’m here, and no matter what happens in the competition itself, I’m going to be happy.'"
“It was emotional at the end, up there on the platform, knowing it was going to be my last competitive dive."
“But I have to make the decision at some point, and it feels like the right time. It’s the right time to call it a day.”

Congratulations on all your success and on your journey ahead!

