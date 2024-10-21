Cameron Diaz Gets Candid About Why She Decided To Leave Hollywood A Decade Ago

Cameron Diaz hasn't been seen on the big screen since 2014's Annie, and during the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit, the actor revealed why she felt she "had" to leave the entertainment industry.
Diaz, who officially announced her retirement from acting in 2018, is set to grace the screen once again alongside her Annie costar Jamie Foxx in next year's Back in Action.
While addressing her 10-year hiatus, however, the actor said the decade-long break from acting was necessary.
"For me, it was just something I had to do."
“It felt like something I had to do to reclaim my own life."
"And I just really didn't care about anything else."
She continued:
"Nobody's opinion, nobody's success, no one's offer, no one's anything could change my mind about my decision of taking care of myself and building the life that I really wanted to have."
"It really comes to: What are you passionate about? For me, it was to build my family.”
Diaz and her husband, Good Charlotte's Benji Madden, welcomed a child via surrogate in 2019 and then a second in March of this year.
You can watch below.
People on social media commended The Mask star for stepping away to focus on herself and her family.
But, of course, they can't wait to watch her act again.
Back in Action is set for a January 2025 release date on Netflix.
In the film, Diaz and Foxx play former spies who leave the CIA to start a family together but are forced back into espionage after their identities are exposed.
We can't wait to see her in action again!